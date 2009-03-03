More water for Delhi through waste water recycling plants

Constructed at a cost of Rs 26.59 crore,the Delhi Jal Board on Monday commissioned its first waste water recycling plant in Haiderpur. The Haiderpur water treatment plant (WTP),which has an average production capacity of 200 million gallons per day (MGD),will now be able to supply 16 MGD additional water for Delhiites,which was otherwise lost in the process of treatment.

The commissioning of this waste water treatment plant will result in the availability of an additional 16 MGD for the citizens of Delhi, DJB spokesperson Sanjam Chima said. The Jal Board is also in the process of starting three more waste water recycling plants in the next two months  a 10 MGD plant at Bhagirathi,an 11 MGD plant at Wazirabad and an 8 MGD plant at Chandrawal.

Keeping in mind the need to conserve water and create additional sources to meet the drinking water requirement,the DJBs initiative is likely to add at least 45 MGD filtered water by recycling waste water.

