More than three-fold increase in use of recycled demolition waste

Use of recycled products made out of construction and demolition waste (C&D) increased by more than three times in Delhi this past financial year as compared to the previous one. This comes in the light of IL&FS Environment, the company that runs three C&D recycling plants in Delhi, writing about low offtake of its products to the Public Works Department (PWD) last July. A total of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of products were procured from the company this past financial year, as compared to around 60,000 MT in 2017-18.

The recycled materials were used in state, central and local government projects, with small private contractors also showing interest.

“It is only recently that the offtake of C&D recycled products have started with concerted push at all levels by different government agencies… The indiscriminate dumping of C&D waste creates huge environmental problems, including increase in particulate matter in the air,” a spokesperson for the company said.

At present, the company has three recycling plants in Burari, Shastri Park and Mundka, where waste is brought from collection points notified by municipal bodies across the capital.

The waste is then converted into products such as aggregates, sand, and bricks, which could replace the materials derived from natural resources for use in construction work, the company said. The Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016 have made procurement of recycled C&D products mandatory by 10% to 20% in municipal and government contracts.

In July 2016, the Delhi urban development department also issued an order for municipal and local government bodies to use 2% and 10% recycled C&D waste products for building and road works. “Traction has started and we expect that by the end of this year our entire (recycled) stock of around 5.5 lakh MT will be liquidated,” said Deepak Agarwal, senior vice-president of IL&FS Environment.

The company’s target for next year is 16 lakh MT, out of which around 10 lakh would be used by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as a sub-base in construction of roads.

Agarwal said, “The NHAI will be a game-changer as the use of recycled materials would reduce mining for aggregates.” He also said that if the goods and services tax (GST) of 18% on recycled bricks could be brought down to 5% imposed on red bricks, it would create a more “level playing field”.