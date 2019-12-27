More than 22,000 incidents of fire in Delhi this year: Data

The DFS official said it would be beneficial for both the victim and the fireman if the caller informs them about the basic infrastructure of the building. File The DFS official said it would be beneficial for both the victim and the fireman if the caller informs them about the basic infrastructure of the building. File

Thursday’s fire in a building in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar that served as a godown could have been as destructive as the fires in Old Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area and in Kirari, officials at the Delhi Fire Services said.

What made this fire call different was that the officials knew that they were dealing with a fire in a residential-commercial space.

Atul Garg, director, DFS, said they often get information that the fire is in a residential unit, but the reality turns out to be different. “Once we reach the spot, we find that a godown or a factory is on fire. The raw materials and machines inside these units create a lot of smoke… we then have to call in other tenders and deploy more men to the spot. This wastes time,” said Garg.

He added there could be unknown and hazardous substances inside the building. “A commercial unit could have machines and materials dangerous for the firemen. If we are informed about the commercial space beforehand, we send more teams to douse the fire and are better prepared,” said Garg.

More than 22,840 incidents of fire were recorded until December 15 this year by the DFS, of which there were deaths or injuries in over 2,372 incidents. The total incidents of fire in 2019 may be less compared to the previous year, but the number of casualties has increased in the city.

The data also states that South West Delhi, North West Delhi, Dwarka and Rohini saw a higher number of incidents of fire. Areas such as Rohini, Janakpuri and Nehru Place have recorded more than 1,000 incidents each in 2019.

According to data collected by the DFS, about 65-75% of incidents of fire occur in buildings that house both residential and commercial units. Fire officials said most of these buildings don’t have a fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) and are located in unauthorised colonies.

The DFS official said it would be beneficial for both the victim and the fireman if the caller informs them about the basic infrastructure of the building. “Only a handful of the population in the city live and work in space that has a fire NOC. According to our data, only 30 % of the people in Delhi have NOC for their houses. Others live in unauthorised colonies or places and have not even applied for it yet,” said a DFS official.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App