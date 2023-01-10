scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

More than 200 shanties gutted in fire in Gurgaon

Rubina, a migrant worker from West Bengal, who works as domestic help, said she had been staying there for over five years with her family.

Fire department officials said a call was received at 11.55 pm, following which 18 fire tenders were pressed into service. (Representational/File)
At least 200 families were left homeless after a fire broke out in a slum cluster in Ghasola village in Gurgaon’s sector 49 gutting over 200 shanties on Monday. Fire department officials said no casualties were reported and the fire was brought under control after three hours.

Fire department officials said a call was received at 11.55 pm, following which 18 fire tenders were pressed into service. Narender Yadav, fire safety officer, Gurgaon, said, “After the fire was reported, fire tenders, civil defence teams and police teams rushed to the spot. Since the fire was massive and had spread across the cluster, fire tenders made multiple trips. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie, it is suspected that fire started from one of the shanties where food was being cooked, and it later spread to other shanties as several cooking gas cylinders exploded.”

Rubina, a migrant worker from West Bengal, who works as domestic help, said she had been staying there for over five years with her family. “We have lost everything… In this biting cold, we have lost a roof. We do not know where to go,” she said.

Rummaging through burnt remains of his belongings, Pravesh, a security guard, said, “By the time I reached, everything in my home had caught fire…Now, I will have to return to my native village.”

