More than 19,000 have applied for second round of spot admissions at Delhi University

More than 19,000 candidates have applied for Spot Round II admissions at Delhi University even as classes for first-year students have already begun.

Moving into this Spot Round II admissions, 62,231 undergraduate seats at DU were already filled while there are around 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer. The university has received a total of 19,150 applications for this round.

The seat allocation for this round will be declared on Friday and the admission process under this round will wind up on December 6.

According to a notification issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta, “As per the CSAS allocation policy of Spot Allocations, candidates who applied for CSAS2022 but are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the Spot Round II can participate now…Candidates who were offered a seat in Spot Round I will not be able to participate in Spot Round II. The seat allocated in a particular Spot Admission Round will be final.”

DU has notified that it may conduct further spot rounds of admission if seats continue to remain vacant after this.