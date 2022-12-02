scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

More than 19,000 have applied for second round of spot admissions at Delhi University

The seat allocation for this round will be declared today and the admission process under this round will wind up on December 6.

DU has notified that it may conduct further spot rounds of admission if seats continue to remain vacant after this. (Representative/Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

More than 19,000 candidates have applied for Spot Round II admissions at Delhi University even as classes for first-year students have already begun.

Moving into this Spot Round II admissions, 62,231 undergraduate seats at DU were already filled while there are around 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer. The university has received a total of 19,150 applications for this round.

The seat allocation for this round will be declared on Friday and the admission process under this round will wind up on December 6.

Also Read |DU Admissions 2022: Spot round 2 registration to conclude today; check details

According to a notification issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta, “As per the CSAS allocation policy of Spot Allocations, candidates who applied for CSAS2022 but are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the Spot Round II can participate now…Candidates who were offered a seat in Spot Round I will not be able to participate in Spot Round II. The seat allocated in a particular Spot Admission Round will be final.”

Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
'AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,' says Baijayan...
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for 'efficient use of resources'
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...
DU has notified that it may conduct further spot rounds of admission if seats continue to remain vacant after this.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 01:29:02 pm
