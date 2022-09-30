More than 10,000 EWS and CWSN seats still vacant in schools, DOE invites fresh applications

With more than 10,000 entry level seats designated for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Children with Special Needs (CWSN) in the city remaining vacant after the first round of draw of lots, the Directorate of Education (DoE) is inviting fresh applications for admissions to these seats.

The DoE had in March this year invited applications for admissions for the current school year. As per the provisions of the Right to Education Act, the schools are supposed to reserve 22 per cent of the total seats for admission to entry level seats for the EWS candidates and three per cent for the CWSN candidates. The draw of lots this year had been conducted for around 33,000 seats.

After the centralized draw of lots for these seats, 5,881 EWS seats and 4,448 CWSN seats continue to remain vacant.

The fresh applications will open on October 3 and close on October 10. The draw of lots will tentatively take place on October 14.

This school year had begun in April.