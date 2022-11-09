scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

More than 1,000 sign up for DU mid-entry admissions

The third round of allocations will be shared with candidates on Thursday.

After the second round of allocations, the DU opened a window for fresh applicants who either failed to apply on the admission portal or failed to complete phase 2. (File photo)

As many as 1,008 candidates who had not registered for Delhi University admissions earlier have now signed up for the mid-entry provision ahead of the third round of seat allocations.

After the second round of allocations, the DU opened a window for fresh applicants who either failed to apply on the admission portal or failed to complete phase 2, which required them to select their programmes of choice and list their preferences.

Among the candidates who had been alloted seats in the second phase, 30,662 have chosen to ‘freeze’ their admissions, meaning that they are satisfied with their allotment and do not want to be considered for an upgrade in the next round, while 23,139 have opted for upgrade.

More from Delhi

The third round of allocations will be shared with candidates on Thursday. While most seats have been filled, there are still multiple vacancies across colleges in science courses and some other courses such as home science, languages other than English and journalism.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 09:47:13 am
Next Story

‘One bad game can’t truly define, who you are’: Rohit Sharma ahead of India vs England semifinal

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement