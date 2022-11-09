More than 1,000 sign up for DU mid-entry admissions

As many as 1,008 candidates who had not registered for Delhi University admissions earlier have now signed up for the mid-entry provision ahead of the third round of seat allocations.

After the second round of allocations, the DU opened a window for fresh applicants who either failed to apply on the admission portal or failed to complete phase 2, which required them to select their programmes of choice and list their preferences.

Among the candidates who had been alloted seats in the second phase, 30,662 have chosen to ‘freeze’ their admissions, meaning that they are satisfied with their allotment and do not want to be considered for an upgrade in the next round, while 23,139 have opted for upgrade.

The third round of allocations will be shared with candidates on Thursday. While most seats have been filled, there are still multiple vacancies across colleges in science courses and some other courses such as home science, languages other than English and journalism.