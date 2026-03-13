More tankers, increased water quality monitoring: Delhi Govt ramps up efforts to avoid water shortage during summer

On Thursday, Gupta chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) Summer Action Plan 2026.

With the summer season approaching, the Delhi government has stepped up preparations to ensure the Capital does not face a water shortage, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

The CM said that even though water demand in Delhi rises significantly during the summer months, overall production remains almost the same.

To address this gap between supply and demand, the government has prepared the ‘Summer Action Plan-2026’ to ensure adequate water supply across Delhi, provide quick relief to areas facing shortages, and address public complaints promptly, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

