More STPs, plan for 24×7 water supply on DJB agenda

Sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of 239 million gallons per day (MGD) will be added to the treatment network by June 2023, as per a communication from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Of these new plants, one at Okhla will be completed by December. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed officials to ensure that the process of taking sewer connections is made more convenient. “The sewer lines have been laid across Delhi, but taking sewer connections must be made time-bound for residents. There should be no laxity in the process,” he said.

To ensure a clean Yamuna, all water that will flow into the river will be treated at STPs, as per the communication. Kejriwal held a review meeting with officials on the Jal Board’s projects. An action plan to provide round-the-clock water supply to all households was also discussed.