More sought after courses to see higher cut-offs: Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna

Due to the number of students scoring 95% and above in the Class 12 CBSE Boards going up, the cut-offs are bound to increase this year, especially for the more sought after courses, says Ramjas Principal Manoj Khanna in an interview.

What can students expect in terms of cut-off marks for admissions this year?

Due to a large number of students having scored more than 95% in Class XII (CBSE), the cut-off percentage for admission is bound to increase compared to the previous year. The rise will be evident for the popular courses such as B.Com (Hons), BA (Hons) English and Political Science (Hons).

What has the experience of teaching-learning during COVID been like? How has the college adapted to this change?

It was a challenge to face the ‘unknown’. After a break during the lockdown, the college resumed with the teaching through online platforms. The activities including the admissions, academic programmes and cultural activities were conducted through this medium that replaced the classroom, seminar halls and auditorium.

Could you tell us a little bit about the college and the courses it offers?

The college offers the undergraduate and postgraduate course in arts, sciences and commerce. The institution also takes pride in its School of Foreign and Indian Languages (SFIL) which facilitates Certificate and Diploma courses in various languages.

What are some of the unique things about the college that students might be interested in?

The institution is gifted with a spacious campus, state-of-the-art infrastructure, dedicated faculty and non-teaching staff marching together towards integrating the principles, values and practices of sustainable development into all aspects of teaching and learning. The college library has over 1,50,000 titles which are all bar-coded making the process of issue and return of books efficient. The computerized cataloguing of the books further helps in locating the books and their availability. Classrooms with LCD projectors, Science and Computer labs equipped with latest facilities enable students to gain hands-on experience and develop practical approach. The college provides diverse forms of opportunities to students through various clubs and societies in order to enhance their knowledge and skills, reach excellence in different fields, and achieve all-round development. It has adequate facilities supported by advanced technology which makes it a premier institute for learning.

Do you have any words on what this new batch of students hoping to enter DU can expect in a university changed by the pandemic?

The college is committed to providing a healthy academic atmosphere with adequate infrastructure for educational endeavours. The college manages and disseminates information through the web-based Students Information System (SIS) which also helps in maintaining the record of classes, courses, time-table, assignments, projects, attendance, events, etc. facilitating an efficient work environment. The Ramjas Team comprising the students, teachers and other staff members works together towards achieving sustainable development with the focus on reclaiming the green through planting of trees, water harvesting, optimum use of solar power, use of recycled waste materials and other such measures. Ramjas College also provides an adequate platform to the students with disabilities to voice for their social protection and educational requirements, and promotes activities towards women empowerment. We strive to ensure and advance the idea of social justice with our focus on developing an integrative social approach.