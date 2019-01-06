More rape cases solved in 2018 than previous year

The number of rape cases solved last year across the 14 police districts has seen a rise of two percentage points as compared to those solved in 2017. Police also solved 81.15% cases of molestation in 2018 as compared to 79.89% in 2017 — indicating only a slight increase.

This is as per Delhi Police data (from January 1-November 30, 2018) of crimes against women over the two years, accessed by The Indian Express.

A total of 1,980 rapes were reported in the capital in 2018, of which 1,831 cases were solved. In 2017, the number of rape cases reported was 1,976, of which 1,784 were solved. While police solved 90.26 % rape cases reported in 2017, it increased to 92.51% in 2018.

In cases of molestation of women, data shows a slight decline in the total number of reported cases in 2018 in comparison to 2017 — from 3,139 to 3,062.

While the number of reported rape cases in Dwarka went up from 136 in 2017 to 184 the next year, a noticeable decline in reported rape cases was seen in at least four of the 14 districts.

In Northwest, the numbers went down from 215 in 2017 to 185 last year; in Rohini, it decreased from 209 in 2017 to 183 last year. Likewise, in the Northeast district, reported rape cases declined from 178 in 2017 to 137 last year, while in the South district, it went from 173 in 2017 to 134 in 2018.

The solving percentage of reported rape cases went up from 88% in 2017 to 95% in 2018 in Dwarka. Likewise, West and Northwest districts too showed an upward trend.

EXPLAINED More cases being reported After the December 16, 2012 gangrape, the Delhi Police have consistently reported higher rates of crimes against women. Police say this is because more people have been coming forward with complaints. Following the trend, the number of rape cases reported in 2018 is slightly higher than 2017 figures. In this scenario, the overall increase in solving rates (the percentage of crimes solved as opposed to the ones registered) is a boost for the investigating agency. But districts that have seen a sharp decline in solving rates will be a sore point for Delhi Police.

In Central district, however, solving percentage went down last year to 89% from 96% in 2017. A similar trend was seen in New Delhi and North districts.

A two-fold rise in reported cases of molestation can be seen in the Outer district. As per the data, 342 cases were reported in 2018, in comparison to 171 in 2017. In the East district, reported cases in 2018 went up to 212 vis-a-vis 172 the year before.

A sharp decline can also be seen in South district — 323 cases in 2017, and 229 in 2018.

When it comes to case solving percentage across the 14 districts, the South district has put up a poor show for both years. In 2017, 63% cases were solved in South, while in 2018, it was 69% — lowest among all districts.

The solving percentage of molestation cases also declined in Central (from 90% in 2017 to 82% in 2018); Rohini (81% in 2017 to 75% in 2018); and Shahdara districts (95% in 2017 to 87% in 2018).

Two districts showed an increase in solving percentage of molestation cases: North (from 78% in 2017 to 89% in 2018), and Dwarka (83% in 2018 from 70% in 2017).

On the solving percentage of cases, Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma told The Indian Express: “Arrests in crimes against women by strangers and crimes against children happens immediately. In cases where the person is known to the victim, arrests take time as we have to check the veracity of the incident… Several times, courts also intervene in such cases.”