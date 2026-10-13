No more protests at Jantar Mantar. These are Dellhi’s new demonstration sites

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Delhi’s Jantar Mantar is no longer a designated protest site. Instead, the Delhi Police has named three new venues as designated protests sites: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground, East Delhi. Here’s all that you need to know about the new sites.
Burari, also known as Nirankari Ground, is situated on land owned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Spread across around 50 acres, it can accommodate 80,000-1 lakh people. It is around 22 km away from Parliament and lies along the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway near the well-known localities of Burari, Timarpur and Jahangirpuri. The ground has hosted large-scale political rallies and religious congregations. The Sant Nirankari Mission leases the ground for a few days every November for its annual congregation. Local residents also use the ground for cricket matches, driving classes, etc. In March, the ground hosts national-level kite-flying competitions. According to a police officer, the ground is preferred for large gatherings partly because vehicles can be parked on the roadside. However, such events often lead to traffic congestion on the highway, which could pose a challenge for the authorities if it is used as a long-term protest site. During the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws in 2020-21, the ground served as one of the protest sites where hundreds of farmers camped for months.
Spread across around 12 acres, Ramlila Maidan has a capacity of around 50,000 people and is located about 5 km from Parliament. The ground has a rich historical and political legacy, having hosted several significant public gatherings and political movements over the decades. In 1952, Syama Prasad Mookerjee led a Satyagraha against Article 370 here. Former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru also addressed large gatherings at this venue in the 1950s. In 1971, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi addressed a rally here. The ground became a prominent centre of the 2011 anti-corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare. It also hosted events associated with the formation of AAP and the oath-taking ceremony of AAP Ministers in 2013. The ground is surrounded by densely populated localities, including Turkman Gate, and is close to Asaf Ali Road and Chandni Chowk’s Chawri Bazar area. On one side of the ground lie roads leading towards New Delhi Railway Station, while Zakir Husain Delhi College and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD’s) Civic Centre are located on the other side. The area experiences a heavy traffic flow throughout the day. With its neighbourhoods densely populated, traffic management could be a significant concern when large gatherings are held. The ground falls under the jurisdiction of the MCD), which charges approximately Rs 50,000 per day for bookings. It also hosts two major Ramlila events during Dussehra. For the next two and a half months, however, the ground has no available dates for other events. Locals also use a small section of the ground for cricket matches and vehicle parking.
The CBD Ground is owned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and can accommodate around 15,000 people. Spread across 12 acres, it is around 13 km away from Parliament, in the heart of Shahdara district. The ground is surrounded by localities such as Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Jagatpuri and Anand Vihar. The venue is primarily used for Ramlila performances and wedding functions. Three Ramlila events are currently underway here. It has also been used by political leaders to address public gatherings during election campaigns. Cross River Mall, Unity One Mall and several banquet halls are located in the vicinity. The office of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, is also situated nearby. The Karkardooma Court Metro station is around half a kilometre away. The route to the ground from Central Delhi passes through ITO and follows Vikas Marg, crossing Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar. The traffic congestion during Ramlila performances and wedding functions is already a major concern. According to B S Vora, president of the Federation of East Delhi Resident Welfare Associations, protests and confrontations with the administration might be easier to manage in central Delhi, but the CBD Ground lacks the necessary infrastructure to accommodate such activities without disrupting the surrounding areas. “The ground is also surrounded by several markets and remains busy during the day. Traffic will definitely become an issue, which may also lead to law and order problems,” Vora said.
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