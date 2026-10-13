No more protests at Jantar Mantar. These are Dellhi’s new demonstration sites

Delhi’s Jantar Mantar is no longer a designated protest site. Instead, the Delhi Police has named three new venues as designated protests sites: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground, East Delhi. Here’s all that you need to know about the new sites.

1. Burari Ground

Burari, also known as Nirankari Ground, is situated on land owned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Spread across around 50 acres, it can accommodate 80,000-1 lakh people. It is around 22 km away from Parliament and lies along the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway near the well-known localities of Burari, Timarpur and Jahangirpuri. The ground has hosted large-scale political rallies and religious congregations. The Sant Nirankari Mission leases the ground for a few days every November for its annual congregation. Local residents also use the ground for cricket matches, driving classes, etc. In March, the ground hosts national-level kite-flying competitions. According to a police officer, the ground is preferred for large gatherings partly because vehicles can be parked on the roadside. However, such events often lead to traffic congestion on the highway, which could pose a challenge for the authorities if it is used as a long-term protest site. During the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws in 2020-21, the ground served as one of the protest sites where hundreds of farmers camped for months.