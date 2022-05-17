More people opting for third Covid dose in Delhi since it was made free

There has been an increase in the number of people taking the third Covid precaution dose in Delhi after the government made it available for free across age groups, with the number of precaution doses administered over the last one week crossing doses one and two for the first time.

There were 3,036 precaution doses administered till 7 pm on Monday, which accounted for over 73 per cent of total doses administered on the day. (The number of shots administered is usually lower on Sundays and holidays.)

The city administered just under 87,000 precaution doses over the last seven days, accounting for over half of all doses administered in Delhi over this period. “There has definitely been an increase in the number of people taking the precaution dose and there are two reasons for it — one, it became available to the younger group of those between 18 and 45 years and two, the Delhi government made it free for all. The numbers, of course, increased drastically once it was made free,” said a senior official from the New Delhi district.

The city administered just under 87,000 precaution doses over the last seven days, accounting for over half of all doses administered in Delhi over this period. The city administered just under 87,000 precaution doses over the last seven days, accounting for over half of all doses administered in Delhi over this period.

So far, 9.65 lakh precaution doses have been administered in Delhi since it was started at the beginning of the year. This, however, still accounts for a very small proportion, only 6.4%, of Delhi’s total 1.5 crore adult population. “Not all the people are eligible to get the shots yet. There has to be a minimum nine months gap between the second dose and the precaution dose. The numbers will keep increasing as more and more people become eligible to get the third dose,” said an official from the West district.

The precaution dose was opened for doctors, frontline workers, and those over the age of 60 years with co-morbidities on January 10. It was later extended to all above 60 years of age on March 16. It was opened further for all adults, albeit on payment, from April 10 onwards. By April 21, the Delhi government made the precaution doses free.

The highest number of vaccination, over the last week, was among those between the ages of 18 to 45 years, accounting for nearly 38% of the total shots administered. “The number of shots has increased in this age group mainly because of the precaution dose; vaccination had reached a saturation point among this group because over 90% of adults in Delhi have been fully immunised,” said the official from the West district.

The New Delhi official said, “The numbers have remained low in the youngest population — those between the ages of 12 and 14 years. Vaccination at government schools has been successful, with nearly 90% of the eligible children in the schools where camps are held getting the shot. However, the private schools have been reluctant to organise vaccination camps even though the district does everything.”