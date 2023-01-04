More people are failing driving test in Delhi

People in the national capital are finding it increasingly difficult to clear the test for a permanent driver’s licence, with one in five failing it in 2022.

While the percentage of those clearing the test was consistent in 2018, 2019 and 2020 – over 84% in all three years – it dipped to under 82% in 2021, and under 80% in 2022, data from the Delhi government accessed by The Indian Express shows.

This incidentally coincides with more automation and less manual intervention in the process to procure a driving licence. The last of the 13 driving test tracks in Delhi is scheduled to get automated by January-end. In 2018, just one track was automated.

An automated test is conducted under the electronic eye of multiple CCTV cameras and includes procedures such as driving in an S shape in reverse, parallel parking and making an ‘8’ figure. It was first rolled out at Sarai Kale Khan in 2018, when manual tests were the norm, and the success rate in drivers’ tests was at its highest at 84.77% – over 5 percentage points more than the 2022 figure of 79.47%.

The number of tests for a permanent driving licence has gone up too – from 2.95 lakh in 2018 to 3.87 lakh last year.

While the success rate among men dipped from 85.16% in 2018 to 81.05% last year, for women the dip was steeper – from 75.80% in 2018 to 64.76% last year.

The 12 automated tracks currently functional are at Shakur Basti, Raja Garden, Mayur Vihar, Rohini Sector 28, Lado Sarai, Hari Nagar, Burari VIU, Loni Road, Dwarka Sector 22, Jharoda Kalan, Vishwas Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan. The one at Lado Sarai is scheduled to get automated by the end of this month.

The government is also in the process of creating new automated test tracks at eight Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), formerly known as polytechnics and educational institutes, at ITI Mayur Vihar, ITI Shahdara, ITI Narela, ITI Jaffarpur Kalan, IGDTUW Kashmere Gate, DTU Bawana, ITI Pusa, and ITI Jail Road.

“While we can only resort to stringent enforcement of traffic rules when it comes to legacy drivers – those who already have permanent licences issued in the past – we can certainly try to mitigate the problem for the future, and only technology can help us do that,” said Ashish Kundra, secretary-cum-commissioner, transport department.

“Driving is no longer defined by a class barrier given the gig economy currently unfolding, and is not only a means to obtain economic independence but a very significant life skill. Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) are certainly helping keep the streets safer, but there is also a need to ensure stricter enforcement to check offences such as drink driving and speeding,” he added.