More patrol vehicles and police posts: Security stepped up before inauguration of Noida International Airport next week

Ahead of the inauguration of Noida International Airport in Jewar on March 28, the Noida Police has stepped up the security arrangements by establishing additional checkpoint posts and deploying more patrol vehicles, officers said on Saturday.

According to officers, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has established five temporary police posts and deployed seven additional patrol vehicles around the airport.

“Three of the five posts fall under the newly created Jewar Domestic Terminal Police Station, which handles security inside the airport perimeter. The remaining two have been established in Greater Noida’s Rabupura and Dankaur towns,” said an officer.

In an official statement, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police stated that seven Police Response Vehicles (PRV) and Police Control Room (PCR) cars will run round-the-clock beats across a network of expressway stretches and village roads. “Two PRVs alone cover a sprawling outer perimeter threading through hamlets including Dayanatpur, Mukeempur Siwara, Ramner, Kishorpur, Nagla Hukam Singh and Bankpur. One patrol vehicle will be deployed at Yamuna Expressway to Jewar Toll to Falaida Cut and another PCR vehicle will be patrolling at the entry and exit point of the NIA,” the officer said.