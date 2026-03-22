More patrol vehicles and police posts: Security stepped up before inauguration of Noida International Airport next week

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Ahead of the inauguration of Noida International Airport in Jewar on March 28, the Noida Police has stepped up the security arrangements by establishing additional checkpoint posts and deploying more patrol vehicles, officers said on Saturday.
According to officers, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has established five temporary police posts and deployed seven additional patrol vehicles around the airport.
“Three of the five posts fall under the newly created Jewar Domestic Terminal Police Station, which handles security inside the airport perimeter. The remaining two have been established in Greater Noida’s Rabupura and Dankaur towns,” said an officer.
In an official statement, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police stated that seven Police Response Vehicles (PRV) and Police Control Room (PCR) cars will run round-the-clock beats across a network of expressway stretches and village roads. “Two PRVs alone cover a sprawling outer perimeter threading through hamlets including Dayanatpur, Mukeempur Siwara, Ramner, Kishorpur, Nagla Hukam Singh and Bankpur. One patrol vehicle will be deployed at Yamuna Expressway to Jewar Toll to Falaida Cut and another PCR vehicle will be patrolling at the entry and exit point of the NIA,” the officer said.
“All vehicles have been equipped with modern security equipment and personnel are briefed for emergency response,” read the official statement.
According to senior police officers, the presence of police personnel near the airport will also strengthen the sense of security among the general public. To highlight how the airport’s proximity to the Yamuna Expressway could facilitate business opportunities, officials at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) pointed to a range of investments in the pipeline. These include a Semiconductor Park, an automobile cluster, and a Medical Device Park — all of which will depend on the Noida International Airport to attract global manufacturers for whom logistics speed is non-negotiable, officials added.
Meanwhile, Rakesh Singh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), said that the commencement of airport operations was expected to accelerate industrial development in the region.
Stressing the importance of the airport in driving economic growth, the CEO said,
“In addition to passenger flights, the movement of cargo to destinations across the globe will also become significantly faster. Given that the airport is situated right on the doorstep of the Yamuna Expressway Authority, is poised to emerge as the most secure and convenient destination for investors worldwide. Apart from the Semiconductor Park and the automobile sector, land is also being allocated to companies within the Medical Device Park. Construction activities have already commenced at a rapid pace to facilitate the operationalization of these industries.”
Commissioned in 2021 to ease the passenger load on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI-A), which handled nearly 8 crore fliers in 2024, Jewar airport is expected to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually in its first phase.
Its capacity is expected to rise to 3 crore in phase two and 5 crore in phase three, officials said. Under the Rs 6,500-crore phase of airport operations, Jewar will have one runway and one terminal. However, officials said there are plans to eventually build six runways and four terminals in all.
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