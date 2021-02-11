scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
More paid parking at Faridabad soon

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | February 11, 2021 12:25:51 am
Other strategies that form part of this plan include increasing vigilance in areas where more incidents of vehicle thefts are reported, checking spare parts shops, and keeping a closer eye on vehicle thieves released from prison. (Representational)

Faridabad Police and the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad will work together in the days ahead to increase paid parking facilities in the district in the hope of reducing vehicle thefts. Other strategies that form part of this plan include increasing vigilance in areas where more incidents of vehicle thefts are reported, checking spare parts shops, and keeping a closer eye on vehicle thieves released from prison.

 

