More monitoring stations, electric mobility, expansion of public transport: Delhi’s action plan to fight air pollution

With an aim to cut PM2.5 levels by 15% and PM10 levels by 20% in the Capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday made available the State Action Plan 2026 for the National Capital Region (NCR), outlining measurable targets across transport, waste management, road dust control and enforcement. It released city-wide plans drawn up for Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Alwar. The NCR state governments prepared their action plans, including those for cities, and shared them recently with the CAQM.

Delhi is lagging behind its targets set under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the

Centre’s flagship initiative to tackle severe air pollution. It managed only a 16% drop in PM 10 levels against a target of 22%. As far as PM 2.5 levels are concerned, the Capital ranked second most polluted in the country for the month of January at 169 µg/m³ after Ghaziabad at 184 µg/m³, as per the recent analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The WHO 24-hour air quality guideline limits particulate matter to 15 µg/m³ for PM2.5 and 45 µg/m³ for PM10.

Strengthening air quality monitoring is a key component of the CAQM’s 2026 plan. The number of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in Delhi will be increased from 40 to 46 by January 2026. Audits of existing monitoring stations have been initiated, while online continuous emission monitoring systems are being expanded across industrial units, it said.