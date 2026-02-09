More monitoring stations, electric mobility, expansion of public transport: Delhi’s action plan to fight air pollution
Transport and mobility interventions account for a major share of the proposed actions. The plan details the expansion of the Delhi Metro and Namo Bharat (RRTS) network across operational, under-construction and planned corridors.
With an aim to cut PM2.5 levels by 15% and PM10 levels by 20% in the Capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday made available the State Action Plan 2026 for the National Capital Region (NCR), outlining measurable targets across transport, waste management, road dust control and enforcement. It released city-wide plans drawn up for Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Alwar. The NCR state governments prepared their action plans, including those for cities, and shared them recently with the CAQM.
Delhi is lagging behind its targets set under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the
Centre’s flagship initiative to tackle severe air pollution. It managed only a 16% drop in PM 10 levels against a target of 22%. As far as PM 2.5 levels are concerned, the Capital ranked second most polluted in the country for the month of January at 169 µg/m³ after Ghaziabad at 184 µg/m³, as per the recent analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The WHO 24-hour air quality guideline limits particulate matter to 15 µg/m³ for PM2.5 and 45 µg/m³ for PM10.
Strengthening air quality monitoring is a key component of the CAQM’s 2026 plan. The number of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in Delhi will be increased from 40 to 46 by January 2026. Audits of existing monitoring stations have been initiated, while online continuous emission monitoring systems are being expanded across industrial units, it said.
Pollution control boards are also set to be strengthened, with most sanctioned posts already filled, it noted.
According to the city’s annual plan, Delhi has received Rs 81.34 crore from the 15th Finance Commission so far, including Rs 38.67 crore between August and October 2025. Of this, Rs 26 crore has already been utilised, taking fund utilisation to about 32%, with additional expenditures under various stages of procurement and execution. The air quality targets have been fixed against the average levels of the previous five years and are backed by sector-wise timelines.
City bus services are to be augmented to bridge a gap of more than 5,700 buses in Delhi, while last-mile connectivity will be strengthened through e-buses, e-autos, e-rickshaws and feeder services.
Electric mobility is another focus area, with the EV policy slated for revision by March 2026. Delhi is projected to require over 36,000 EV charging points, against fewer than 9,000 available as of December 2025, and quarterly targets have been set to close this gap. Battery-swapping infrastructure is also proposed to be scaled up.
The action plan addresses major non-transport pollution sources in detail. Legacy waste remediation targets have been fixed for landfill sites, with Okhla to be cleared by July 2026, Bhalswa by December 2026, and Ghazipur by December 2027. Municipal solid waste processing capacity is to be augmented through new bio-CNG and biogas plants, while construction and demolition waste management will be strengthened through additional processing facilities and higher utilisation of recycled material, as per the plan.
