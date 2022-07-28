More liquor shops could shut in Delhi

Following the closure of 170 retail liquor shops, five zones are likely to surrender their licences leading to the shutting of 108 shops as the Excise department has not informed zonal retail licencees of the extension of the new liquor policy.

According to sources, about five L-7V vend zonal licencees, including Universal Distributors and Path2Way HR solutions Limited, have submitted applications to the Excise department that they want to surrender licences of their zones after completion of the current extension period, that is, July 31, 2022.

“Usually, retail zonal licencees get an ultimatum of 10 days or at least a week prior to extension of policy, and licencees who wish to continue to run their shops should get their licence renewed before the given date based on pro-rata fees. However, this time, with only three days before expiration of licencee period, there is no clarity on future policy or whether the current policy will be extended,” said a zonal licencee on condition of anonymity.

Attributing the state of limbo to losses incurred by uncertainty, a vendor said, “Moreover, many retail vends couldn’t open due to non-conforming zones and still there is no clarity… Shops that are running are getting targeted and being closed by the MCD.”

Universal Distributors, in its application, said: “….Our license was extended for two months till July 31, 2022, and the Delhi Excise Policy for the year 2021-22, has not received any intimation regarding further extension of the policy till now… we request you to refund our security amount…”

Meanwhile, Path2ways which has about 23 liquor shops, also submitted its application for surrender of zone and payment of licence fees for July: “…We shall surrender the zone 12 awarded to our company on completion of extension period (31 July 2022).”

Sources said the excise department has acknowledged the application and issued receipts to these two companies.

Sources said that if government extends the policy for two more months and issues circulars to vendors to get licences, zonal licencees who currently want to surrender may renew licences. However, 108 more retail shops across five zones will shut if these zonal licencees surrender their licences from August 1, and only 360 shops will be left in the city, which could force consumers to go to Gurgaon, said sources. The Delhi government, whose target was to collect Rs 9,000 crore under the policy, will face revenue loss, said sources.