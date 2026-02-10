More buses, EV push, redevelopment of roads: Gurgaon’s action plan to combat air pollution

Increasing the number of buses, paving roads that are dust hotspots, elimination of legacy dumpsites, and more EV charging points—these are among the key measures that form part of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) 2026 action plan to tackle pollution. The plan was shared with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recently.

Under the plan, MCG has aimed for a 10 per cent reduction in key air quality parameters by December 2026. The targets include bringing the annual average AQI down to 178 (from a base average of 198), PM2.5 to 86 µg/m³ (from 96 µg/m³), and PM10 to 176 µg/m³ (from 196 µg/m³), with the base derived from 2021-2024 averages. The plan addresses major pollution sources—vehicular emissions, road dust, construction and demolition (C&D) activities, waste management, industry, and agriculture-related emissions—through coordinated interventions, advanced technologies, public awareness campaigns, and periodic reviews.