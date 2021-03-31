More beds reserved as cases spike: Delhi CM

At present, there are 5,784 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients, out of which 1,584 (27.38%) are occupied. The bed occupancy was 9.8% on March 12.

With a continuous rise in the daily number of Covid infections, Delhi has swiftly moved to the top ten districts in the country having the highest Covid burden.

The data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday stated that the capital has 8,032 active cases at the moment, and is number nine in the list of the ten districts with the most active cases.

Keeping this in mind, the Delhi government has decided to increase the number of ICUs and general beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in some hospitals.

At present, there are 5,784 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients, out of which 1,584 (27.38%) are occupied. The bed occupancy was 9.8% on March 12.

“In view of coronavirus situation developing in Delhi, the number of normal and ICU beds reserved for Covid patients is being increased in a few hospitals. This will improve bed availability. We are keeping close watch and will take all steps necessary. There is nothing to worry. But please follow all precautions,” tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the city saw 992 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths, taking the total number of infections in the capital to 6,60,611 and the death toll to 11,016.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.70%.

The national weekly average positivity rate is 5.65%, while Delhi’s weekly’s average positivity rate is 2.04%, the ministry’s data stated.

“We are facing an increasingly severe and intensive situation in some districts but the whole country is potentially at risk. All efforts to contain the virus and save lives should be taken,” said Dr VK Paul, NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog member.

There are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active coronavirus cases — Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar.

In Delhi, the average daily cases have gone up from 132 between February 10-17 to 1,535 between March 24-30.

Similarly, while the city was on average witnessing two deaths in February, the number of fatalities have gone up to seven between March 24 and 30.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “We held a meeting with officials from these 10 districts and found that isolation isn’t taking place in most states and people are being told to isolate at home. But it is to be monitored if they are actually doing it. If they can’t, they must be quarantined institutionally. Delhi was able to bring numbers under control through it.”