More barricades, security at Red Fort

Security at the Red Fort was increased on Saturday as a “preventive measure” in light of the three-hour chakka jam launched by farmers across state and national highways. While farm unions had issued a call for a nationwide blockade, they had said the capital would not be part of the protest.

Many barricades wrapped in concertina wires were placed at each entrance to the Fort, manned by paramilitary forces as well as Delhi Police personnel.

As per officials at the spot, no one was inside the Fort to carry out repairs — due to the damage caused during the January 26 violence — either. An official from the office of DCP (North) told The Indian Express, “We cannot give figures on how many personnel were deployed at the Fort. But more personnel were sent as a preventive measure…”

Meanwhile, two more protesters have been arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence. On Friday, police arrested Harpreet Singh (32) and Harjeet Singh (48), residents of Delhi. A senior officer said, “We are making arrests on the basis of video footage recovered. We have received over 200 video footage and are identifying people.”