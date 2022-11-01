scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Morbi tragedy: Supreme Court lists PIL seeking judicial probe into bridge collapse for Nov 14

Advocate Vishal Tiwari who filed the plea was mentioned before a bench presided by Chief Justice UU Lalit.

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed on Sunday in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday listed for November 14 a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) seeking a judicial probe into the recent collapse of the suspension bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi, Gujarat that resulted in the death of more than 130 persons.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari who filed the plea was mentioned before a bench presided by Chief Justice UU Lalit.

Responding to a query from the bench, the petitioner said he was primarily seeking a probe by a retired judge into the matter. He added that there are similar old bridges and monuments in different parts of the country and sought directions to the state governments to form committees to survey and conduct a risk assessment of these structures.

The plea has sought the formation of a ‘construction incident investigation department’ in every state with the responsibility to assess the quality of public constructions and to carry out fast and prompt investigations whenever such incidents occur.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
Read |Morbi tragedy: Opposition slams govt as ahead of PM arrival, hospital gets ‘treatment’

He pointed out that as per the FIR, the bridge was opened on October 26 after repair and maintenance by private operator Oreva Group without obtaining a fitness certificate. The petitioner also added that at the time of the collapse, the bridge had more than 500 people on it which is beyond the permitted number.

The plea also accused the state of supervisory negligence.

“The maintenance and repairing work was delegated to a private operator that is Oreva Group who had absolutely failed in the functioning of maintenance and repairing with the absolute failure of the State Government to supervise and administer the risk and suitability of such British time bridges. The State Government has failed in its duty of care of overseeing the functionality of the bridge along with its timely maintenance,” the plea stated.

Also read |Morbi bridge collapse: ‘Parents were searching for kids… carrying their photos’

The plea further said that similar ‘avoidable’ incidents had happened in many places across India in the last decade owing to negligence in maintenance.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Nine persons have been arrested on charges of culpable homicide (not amounting to murder) in the case so far. These include two managers of Oreva Group (Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd), the company which was awarded the contract to maintain the bridge by the municipality, two ticketing clerks, two contractors engaged by the company for bridge repair work, and three security guards who were supposed to control the footfall on the bridge.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 02:55:00 pm
Next Story

Karnataka government reinstates IAS officer arrested on bribery charges as joint secretary

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement