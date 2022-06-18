Moosewala murder: Teen apprehended for ‘issuing threats’ to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on social media

The Delhi Police has apprehended a 17-year-old, who claims he is a fan of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, for allegedly issuing threats to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a leading Punjabi singer on social media.

Police said that after Moosewala was murdered in Punjab on May 29, several social media accounts, including new ones, have been issuing threats to VIPs and members of the public which is dangerous.

“From one (such) social media account… threats were issued to Mankirat Aulakh, a famous Punjabi singer, and a cross has been marked on his picture. Police conducted a technical analysis and found a mobile phone having the alleged account… used to post the threats was recovered from a juvenile,” said DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra.

During questioning, police said the boy told them he wanted to be famous on social media and wanted more people to like and follow his accounts. “… He is a big fan of Moosewala and after his murder, he became anguished,” said the DCP.

“He saw that people were following his accounts… and his fans were increasing day by day… He also posted threatening posts on his account with photos of Bishnoi, Aulakh and other famous Punjabi singers,” a senior police officer said.