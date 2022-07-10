scorecardresearch
Moosewala murder: One of the key conspirators fled to Dubai a month before incident

July 10, 2022 1:10:40 am
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. (File Photo)

Days after arresting alleged key shooters of Punjabi singer Siddu Moosewala, the Delhi Police has found that one of the main conspirators, Sachin Bishnoi, who is a cousin of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi fled India more than a month before the incident. The Interpol had earlier issued a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar who claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s killing.

“As of now, we have found that Sachin along with Brar hatched the plan to kill the Punjabi singer. Sachin in April fled to Dubai on a fake passport. He made his fake passport and mentioned the address of Sangam Vihar,” a senior police officer said.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. On Monday, police said two more people, including the one who shot Moosewala from a close range, have been arrested by the Special Cell. With the arrest of the duo, the Delhi police has so far arrested five people in connection with the case.

