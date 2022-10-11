scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Moolchand Parantha – 48 years and going strong

Apart from paranthas, Moolchand is also famous for serving kulhadwali chai and lassi.

Some say it’s the stuffing they use, some rave about the pickles, while others are fans of the fried chilli, onions, raita and mint chutney they serve with their paranthas. (File/Express photo by Amit Mehra)

You can have it for breakfast, lunch, or even a midnight snack. It’s the humble parantha, a favourite dish in North India, one that cricketer and Delhi boy Virat Kohli had to give up for his fitness goals. The parantha is the holy grail of gastronauts, who are bound to have names of their favourite parantha joints up their sleeve.

One such pilgrimage spot for them is South Delhi’s Moolchand Parantha, which has expanded its business to various parts of Delhi NCR since it began 48 years ago.

Its original outlet in Lajpat Nagar is teeming with people even close to midnight on a weekday. But what is it that Moolchand does that attracts so many people?

Some say it’s the stuffing they use, some rave about the pickles, while others are fans of the fried chilli, onions, raita and mint chutney they serve with their paranthas.

For 30-year-old Mohit Agarwal, an IT employee, the place serves the best aloo pyaaz parantha. “Apart from the sumptuous stuffing that they use, it’s the dough that sets them apart. The paranthas are crisp, despite the stuffing inside them. The generous serving of butter takes the experience to the next level,” says Agarwal.

Anuj Ganghoria, a 28-year-old, who is a co-founder of a startup, says the pickles and pickled onions are one of the tastiest he has had. “They complement the paranthas so well and it tastes the same every time I eat paranthas from Moolchand,” he adds.

Saurabh Garg, 24, an employee of a PSU, says, “For me it’s their consistency. I could be in any part of Delhi-NCR but can blindly order from a Moolchand outlet because I know that their paranthas will taste like the real deal. I live in Gurgaon now and always order from Moolchand.”
A huge factor in Moolchand’s popularity appears to be due to its affordability. “You can have a huge serving for Rs 100 or less and that is enough for one person,” says Agarwal.

Apart from paranthas, Moolchand is also famous for serving kulhadwali chai and lassi. Their lassi flavours range from strawberry, black currant and mango to dry fruits. The eatery also serves phirni, which is a creamy slow-cooked sweet pudding made with ground rice, sugar, milk, almonds, saffron and cardamom powder.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 08:59:15 am
