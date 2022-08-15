Mood at Red Fort upbeat despite overcast sky on I-Day, visitors pleasantly surprised by arrangements

August 15, 2022 1:49:00 pm
Despite an overcast sky that even let out a few warning droplets earlier in the day, the atmosphere remained festive among the invited guests and the tourists who arrived for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday. The event was kicked off by two helicopters that rained down petals on the assembled crowd. The aerial display did not stop there. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, guests were surprised by a large number of balloons in the shades of the Tricolour, many of them with flags.
Guests and onlookers crowded the railings for a glimpse of PM Modi as he descended to greet young delegates of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and state representatives. Tourists, who arrived after the security measures were lifted, thronged the grounds observing the multi-metre floral decorations and taking selfies with the animatronic elephants on the premises.
On the streets of Delhi further away, stalls popped up to take advantage of the crowds heading to the Red Fort, with kulfi vendors and flag pin sellers navigating the traffic. At a respectable distance from the restricted zone, kite flyers began to launch kites, many of them in colours of the national flag.
Other visitors were pleasantly surprised by the changes this year. Delhi resident Sanjay Soni said, “I have come to the Independence Day ceremony before and it always looks good. However, they have done very well with all the decorations and other things this year. It should be like this in the future as well.”
Subscriber Only Stories
There were first-time attendees as well. Saroj, who brought his family along, said, “This is the first time I have come to the Red Fort on Independence Day and I’m very impressed. However, I wish I had come a little earlier and avoided some of the crowd. I will definitely come next year as well.”
Attendees also braved language barriers. Karthik, a tourist from Tamil Nadu, said, “It is a little hard getting around here with the language barrier. But it is a small thing to deal with to see the Red Fort. I wanted to come since it is the 75th anniversary of Independence.”
One visitor who was present, Himanshu Wadhawan, had the satisfaction of seeing his own work on display in front of the crowds. “Workers from my father’s company and I worked hard to set the seating arrangements and flooring for the ceremony as well as the arrangements near the rampart. It was definitely challenging,” he said.
As the morning wore on, the crowd dwindled but some remained to click photographs. A senior Army officer was heard saying in jest, “I know you all have prior commitments, so let us do this quickly.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Latest News
OJEE 2022 Counselling dates postponed; check details
On Independence Day, Haryana CM Khattar talks up infrastructure development, benefits to farmers, women empowerment
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports
Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to become regular goalscorer
Pippa teaser: Ishaan Khatter’s film on 1971 India-Pak war has Uri-like scenes with intense fighting. Watch
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atrocities against Dalits
Salman Rushdie attack: Padma Lakshmi says she is ‘relieved’ her former husband is ‘pulling through’
Tokyo diners nosh on Demogorgon pasta, Eleven’s waffles at ‘Stranger Things’ cafe
Independence Day: Gujarat CM relaxes monthly income criteria of NFSA beneficiaries
Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack
In I-Day speech, Goa CM Pramod Sawant vows to keep state’s social harmony intact
Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie, daughter Ira Khan urge fans to watch Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Don’t let a hate campaign destroy something beautiful’