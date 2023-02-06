Monument revamp, food street, heritage walk: More in store for G20 Summit in Delhi

Salimgarh Fort, Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Qutub Complex as well as its surrounding areas are up for a revamp ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit. Also planned for the event are a food street in Old Delhi and a heritage walk in Southwest Delhi, said officials.

After holding a high-level meeting on the Summit earlier this week, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Saturday visited several stretches and areas to take stock of work on the ground. Starting from Kashmere Gate ISBT, officials said he went on to visit Hanuman Mandir, Salimgarh Fort, Red Fort, Outer Ring Road along the Yamuna and the Samadhi stretch.

The L-G issued instructions for decongestion and cleaning of areas around the temple and under the Hanuman Setu flyover. The Archaeology Survey of India (ASI) has also been directed to clean and repair the walls of Salimgarh Fort and the bridge which connects it to Lal Qila. The Railways was similarly asked to repair the overbridge next to Salimgarh Fort, said officials. “Plans to develop a food street in the space surrounding Salimgarh Fort were discussed and a decision to do so at the earliest was taken,” said officials from the L-G office.

Saxena was accompanied by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, senior officials from departments concerned like NDMC, PWD, DDA, MCD who are working on repair and beautification of roads, footpaths and other related work. Saxena also directed land/road owning agencies concerned to ensure that green spaces on the Outer Ring Road along the Yamuna are spruced up and made free of encroachments.

Thereafter, at the ITPO complex on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, where the Summit meeting is expected to be held, the L-G reviewed steps being taken by the traffic police and the PWD to ensure seamless exit and entry to the complex from India Gate and Bhagwan Das road, said officials.

During his visit, the open drain adjacent to Purana Qila towards Bhairon Marg was directed to be cleaned and lighting arrangements and repairs of the Fort by ASI were reviewed.

Witnessing road congestion and unclean footpaths and pavements, officials said the L-G asked the traffic police to immediately explore the possibility of making the stretch ‘one way’ to eliminate congestion.

Officials said for the heritage walk, it has been decided to connect Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the Qutub Minar Complex. The baoli in the area, which is choked with silt and garbage, is to be cleaned.

“The ASI and the Delhi Urban Heritage Foundation under the DDA will work in conjunction to implement this in a mission mode. They will also ensure cleaning, repair and facelift of the historic Quli Khan Mazaar and the Kamali-Jamali Mosque in the Qutub Complex,” said officials.