Monu Manesar untraceable, raids on to arrest him: Gurgaon Police

Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, who has been named in an FIR filed in connection with the death of two men from Rajasthan, whose charred bodies were found in a burnt vehicle in Bhiwani on Thursday, is untraceable, said Gurgaon Police, adding that teams are conducting searches to arrest him for his alleged involvement in a recent incident in Pataudi’s Babarshah colony.

On February 6, a clash had broken out between two communities in Babarshah colony during which four people had suffered injuries, including a 20-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound. Police had registered two cross FIRs in the incident.

A senior police officer in Gurgaon, said, “Monu is one of the accused in the attempt to murder case registered in Pataudi. A purported video in which he could be seen firing a gun near the spot was shared on social media. Several police teams, including from the crime branch, are trying to locate him, but he is yet to be traced.”

On Friday morning, Monu had shared two clips from purported CCTV footage on Twitter and said, “The incident that took place in Gopalgarh police station area… My associates and I stayed at a private hotel in Gurgaon from February 14 to February 15 afternoon. Hamara iss ghatna se koi sambandh nhi hai (We have nothing to do with this incident).”

Meanwhile, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Gurgaon Saturday in support of Monu, claiming that the FIR against him and other cow vigilantes in the Bhiwani case was a conspiracy.

In a memorandum, the protesters said, “Bajrang Dal’s name is unnecessarily being dragged in this incident of Bhiwani. The role of the Rajasthan government in such matters has always been influenced by vote bank politics… there should be a CBI enquiry in the case. Till the investigation is completed, no person should be arrested merely on the basis that his name has been taken by the relative of a cow smuggler. On completion of investigation, the culprits should be punished.”