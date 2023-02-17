scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
As Monu Manesar, named in murder FIR, faces political heat, VHP and Bajrang Dal jump to defence

This comes a day after two charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani.

Monu has denied the allegation in a social media video and demanded “strict action against the perpetrators” involved in the case. (Express)
As Monu Manesar, named in murder FIR, faces political heat, VHP and Bajrang Dal jump to defence
Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal member and face of the cow protection task force of the Haryana government in Gurgaon, found himself in the centre of a political row on Friday, a day after two charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani. A family in Rajasthan filed an FIR alleging that the bodies were of Junaid and Nasir, who had gone missing and were kidnapped by members of the Bajrang Dal.

Monu, one of six Bajrang Dal members named in the FIR, Thursday denied the allegation in a social media video and demanded “strict action against the perpetrators” involved in the case.

On Friday, MP and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “Haryana is now being made a ‘hate factory’. The heart-wrenching tragic and painful incident of two brothers being abducted and burnt alive by the people of Bajrang Dal has shaken the soul of India. There are cases of violence against Monu Manesar earlier also. It is clear that this is happening under the patronage of the government.”

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: “I condemn in the strongest words the killing of Junaid & Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana. One Monu named in the incident is patronised by BJP govt in Haryana. They’re responsible for this incident. Will PM & HM speak on this incident?”

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal meanwhile held a press conference in Gurgaon. Pawan Kumar, state president, VHP Haryana, said that Monu and gau rakshaks were being falsely framed. Terming it as a conspiracy to target cow vigilantes, Kumar said, “There should be a thorough forensic probe by the police. Merely on the basis of statements of a relative of victims and without any investigation, the names of Bajrang Dal members have been added to the FIR. Let there be a CBI enquiry. If Monu Manesar is arrested under false charges, we will protest and hold a mahapanchayat.”

“The role of the Rajasthan government in such cases has always been influenced by vote bank politics; it has been proved in many cases earlier also; it has been a matter of their political agenda. The name of Bajrang Dal being dragged unnecessarily into this matter cannot be considered fair in any way,” said Surendra Jain, central joint general secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 17:09 IST
