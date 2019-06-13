Rs 100 crore fraud case: Monty Chadha arrested at Delhi airport

Manpreet Singh Chadha aka Monty Chadha, son of liquor baron Ponty Chadha, was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with an alleged fraud of over Rs 100 crore. Monty, the vice-chairman of Wave Group, was arrested by the officials of the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi while he was leaving for Phuket in Thailand.

Additional CP (EOW) Suvashis Choudhary said that a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Chadha a few months ago after a cheating case was registered against him and the group last year.

As per the FIR, filed in January last year, Chadha and associates did not deliver a promised hi-tech township in Ghaziabad. The case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The projects were called Rosewood Enclave, Sunny Wood Enclave, Lime Wood Enclave and Chestwood Enclave and a township with houses, villas, a golf course, helipads, an international school and college as well as shopping malls were promised. The FIR stated that the victims have been “suffering at the hands of the accused for 11 years”

Monty will be produced before a local court today, Choudhary added.

Ponty Chadha and his younger brother were killed in a shootout at a farmhouse in south Delhi in 2012 over an alleged property dispute. Since then, Monty has been managing the business.