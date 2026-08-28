Months before West Delhi woman’s killing: A tale of suicide attempt, drugs and abuse

Police said things began to change about two months ago. Imran allegedly attempted suicide and subsequently became addicted to drugs. His behaviour towards Muskan also turned abusive, prompting her to approach the police once, a senior officer said. Express photo by Renuka Puri

A suicide attempt, followed by drug addiction and increasingly abusive behaviour, marked a dramatic change in 23-year-old Imran’s life before he allegedly killed a 21-year-old woman at her West Delhi home on Wednesday.

Imran had entered Muskan’s house in Tilak Nagar and allegedly strangled her and stabbed her multiple times in the stomach before fleeing.

Police said Muskan and Imran, who is on the run, met in 2024. At the time, Muskan was beginning to build a career as a content creator while pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree through Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, an officer said.

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The two met at Seven Zone gym, about 2 km from Muskan’s house. Imran had joined the gym as a trainer around four months ago, while Muskan joined soon after.