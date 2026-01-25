‘Months back, he hit me… so I killed him’: Suspect in video after man shot dead in Delhi cafe

According to the police, a firing incident was reported around 10:28 pm at Mr. King Lounge and Cafe, following which teams from Welcome police station rushed to the spot.

google-preferred-btn
“He hit me months ago, that’s why I killed him,” suspect says in viral clip after Maujpur cafe shooting; police probe videoFaizan alias Fazzi was shot at Mr King Lounge and Cafe in Maujpur late Friday and died at GTB Hospital; police probe loan dispute claims as suspects remain at large.

“Four to five months ago, he raised his hand on me, which is why I killed him.” This is what one of the murder suspects is heard saying in a purported video, which was widely shared on social media hours after a 24-year-old man was shot dead at a cafe in Northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area on Friday night, police said, adding that the suspects are absconding and the clip is being probed as a part of the investigation.

According to the police, a firing incident was reported around 10:28 pm at Mr. King Lounge and Cafe, following which teams from Welcome police station rushed to the spot. Faizan alias Fazzi, a resident of Welcome, was found injured at the scene and immediately shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, added officers. Even as the family of the victim claimed that the dispute over a loan led to the killing and the father of the suspect, Moin Qureshi, was also involved in the murder, Moin countered the claims.

“My father has nothing to do with this, I killed him. Someone told me that he was at the cafe…no one from my family nor my friends played a role in this, nor did I kill him on someone else’s orders..there was no monetary issue between us,” Moin said in the clip.

Speaking to reporters at the crime scene, the victim’s brother, Salman, alleged that the killing followed a dispute over a loan of Rs 40,000. “My brother was a very simple man. He had taken out a loan, and when he could not repay it, a father and son came to our house and started fighting. We had even filed a complaint at Bhajanpura police station earlier, but nothing happened,” he said.

He also claimed, “My brother was shot three times, but the police said that two rounds were fired. One bullet hit him in the head and went right through, and two hit him in the chest. He was also probably stabbed. He had cuts on his hands, so he must have struggled a lot.”

Police said the allegations and circumstances leading to the shooting are being verified as part of the investigation. A forensic team has been deployed to collect evidence from the cafe and its surroundings, and CCTV footage is being analysed to piece together the sequence of events, said officers.

Seeking swift action, Salman said, “We just want justice. We want both the father and son to be arrested and the strictest possible action taken against them. The police say they are on the run.”

Story continues below this ad

The victim’s mother alleged police apathy, saying the family had not received adequate support after the killing. “My child is dead, and no one is helping us. I am already unwell, and now I have lost my young son. Where do I go?” she said.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act at the Welcome police station, said police. Teams have been deployed to conduct raids at suspected locations, and local informers are being activated to gather leads, officers added. With PTI inputs

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement