Gurgaon: Months after Nuh horror, man held for killing wife

Seven months after a woman’s burnt body was found in bushes on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Tauru, police on Monday claimed to have cracked the murder case with the arrest of the woman’s husband. Police said the probe had found that the man murdered his wife as he suspected her of infidelity.

Police said on March 24, 2021, an unidentified body of a 25-year-old woman was found on Naurangpur road near Dingerheri village in Tauru. The body had 90 per cent burns and only a hand and a foot were unburnt. Initial probe had suggested that the woman was murdered and her body burnt to destroy the evidence. Police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to crack the case.

Police said after technical investigation, the woman was identified as one Sonu Devi, a native of Samastipur, Bihar.

Krishan, spokesperson, Nuh police, said, “The SIT received information that her husband had come to Jaurasi village in Tauru, following which a team was sent to question him. During questioning, he revealed that he had killed his wife as he suspected her of having an extramarital affair.”

Police said the accused, identified by first name as Raju, a gardener from Mewli village in Nuh, revealed that on March 24, he gave his wife sleeping pills and took her on a motorcycle towards Dingerkheri. When she fell unconscious, he allegedly smashed her head multiple times with a brick. Police said he poured petrol on her and burnt her at a secluded place and dumped her body on the side of the road.

The accused was booked under IPC sections 302 and 201 at Sadar Tauru police station. He was produced in a court and remanded to two days police custody, said police.