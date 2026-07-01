Months after Manesar stir, special police teams to monitor ‘anti-social elements’ in Gurgaon
With an aim to prevent similar escalation and ensure a swift and effective response to protests in future, Gurgaon Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj has now ordered the deployment of one or two LLICT units per police station, depending on the area's industrial density, said officers.
Senior police officers said that the move will contribute towards an investment-friendly environment in line with the city's industrial growth, and protect the interests of both industries and workers.
Special teams called ‘Labour Liaison and Industrial Coordination Teams’ (LLICT) will now be deployed across police stations in Gurgaon to keep a tab on ‘anti-social and external’ elements around industrial areas, officers said on Tuesday.
The move comes nearly three months after the city saw massive protests in April in Manesar’s Industrial Model Township (IMT). The investigation by the Manesar Crime Branch had revealed that most of the people who had been arrested were not labourers and allegedly infiltrated the strike to incite workers toward violence, officers had said at the time.
Hundreds of contractual workers from multiple manufacturing units had gone on strike demanding a wage hike to keep pace with inflation and better working conditions. The agitation had prompted authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The subsequent police crackdown resulted in the arrest of several protesters on charges of rioting and attempted murder, with some of them subsequently getting bail.
With an aim to prevent similar escalation and ensure a swift and effective response to protests in future, Gurgaon Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj has now ordered the deployment of one or two LLICT units per police station, depending on the area’s industrial density, said officers.
Police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar said, “The monitoring of anti-social elements is only one part… the overall move is not just for the protests but to ensure labourers’ issues are addressed and they know their rights.”
Senior police officers said that the move will contribute towards an investment-friendly environment in line with the city’s industrial growth, and protect the interests of both industries and workers.
Each unit, Kumar said, will consist of four to five police personnel with “strong communication skills and ability to mediate”. “The LLICTs will maintain regular contact with the labour department, human resource officials, security heads, and trade unions at factories. Ensuring the safety of women employees is also a primary mandate for the new units,” Kumar explained.
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He added, “The teams will conduct routine patrols in sensitive industrial pockets, monitor the movement of external or anti-social elements, and flag potential law-and-order issues to senior officers in real time. There will be special focus on industrial dispute prevention, women safety, and law and order. The teams will maintain constant surveillance over the activities of anti-social and external elements.”
Gurgaon has a total of 46 stations, including three all-women police stations, and four dedicated cyber police stations.
How teams will be trained, monitored
To build capacity, LLICT personnel will attend a mandatory one-day training session every month at the Old CP Office, according to officers. Subject experts will train the teams on labour laws, industrial dispute handling, negotiation skills, intelligence collection, crowd control, and crisis management.
The operations will be monitored through a strict daily reporting mechanism. “The teams will submit activity reports to their respective Station House Officers (SHOs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs). The ACPs will forward weekly reviews to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), while the Joint Commissioner of Police will conduct a comprehensive monthly review of the entire system to ensure accountability,” the spokesperson added.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More