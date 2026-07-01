Months after Manesar stir, special police teams to monitor ‘anti-social elements’ in Gurgaon

Senior police officers said that the move will contribute towards an investment-friendly environment in line with the city's industrial growth, and protect the interests of both industries and workers.

Special teams called ‘Labour Liaison and Industrial Coordination Teams’ (LLICT) will now be deployed across police stations in Gurgaon to keep a tab on ‘anti-social and external’ elements around industrial areas, officers said on Tuesday.

The move comes nearly three months after the city saw massive protests in April in Manesar’s Industrial Model Township (IMT). The investigation by the Manesar Crime Branch had revealed that most of the people who had been arrested were not labourers and allegedly infiltrated the strike to incite workers toward violence, officers had said at the time.

Hundreds of contractual workers from multiple manufacturing units had gone on strike demanding a wage hike to keep pace with inflation and better working conditions. The agitation had prompted authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The subsequent police crackdown resulted in the arrest of several protesters on charges of rioting and attempted murder, with some of them subsequently getting bail.