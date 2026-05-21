Months after man ‘admitted’ to murder on Instagram, brother shot dead; family alleges revenge killing

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Four months after a man was arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old at a cafe, the accused’s younger brother was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Northeast Delhi’s Welcome area late Tuesday night, police said.
The victim, identified as 22-year-old Amanullah Qureshi, sustained multiple bullet injuries and was declared dead by doctors at a nearby hospital, officers said.
According to police, the murder may be linked to the killing of one Faizan, alias Fajji, in January. Faizan was allegedly killed by Amanullah’s elder brother, Mohammad Moin Qureshi, over a personal and financial dispute, officers said.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) said Amanullah lived with his family in Gurudwara Mohalla in Maujpur. Crime team officials and forensic experts visited the spot and recovered multiple empty cartridges. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, officers said.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the murder and Arms Act at Welcome police station. Investigators said some suspects have been identified through CCTV footage and raids are being conducted to trace them.
Amanullah’s family alleged that the murder was an act of revenge by relatives of Faizan, who was shot dead on January 23 inside Mister King Lounge and Cafe on 100 Foota Road in Northeast Delhi’s Kabir Nagar.
On January 24, Moin allegedly uploaded a video on Instagram claiming sole responsibility for Faizan’s murder. In the purported video, which was widely shared on social media, he claimed no family member or friend was involved in the crime, adding that he had carried out the killing alone due to a personal rivalry.
Following Faizan’s murder, a purported video of his grieving mother also surfaced online, in which she accused police of inaction.
“They killed my son. Now the police should shoot them, otherwise we will handle it ourselves,” she had said in the purported clip.
About a week later, on January 30, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Moin after an alleged encounter in the Timarpur area.
Police claimed Moin opened fire at the team during the operation, following which he was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing. A pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession. He has remained in judicial custody since then.
According to officers, the original dispute between Moin and Faizan allegedly stemmed from a Rs 35,000 financial transaction. As per Faizan’s family, Moin had allegedly borrowed the money and failed to return it despite repeated demands, leading to escalating tensions between the two.
Moin, however, claimed that Faizan had allegedly slapped him during an argument and insulted his father, allegedly prompting him to kill Faizan in revenge.
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