Months after man ‘admitted’ to murder on Instagram, brother shot dead; family alleges revenge killing

According to officers, the original dispute between Moin and Faizan allegedly stemmed from a Rs 35,000 financial transaction. As per Faizan's family, Moin had allegedly borrowed the money and failed to return it despite repeated demands, leading to escalating tensions between the two.

Four months after a man was arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old at a cafe, the accused’s younger brother was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Northeast Delhi’s Welcome area late Tuesday night, police said.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Amanullah Qureshi, sustained multiple bullet injuries and was declared dead by doctors at a nearby hospital, officers said.

According to police, the murder may be linked to the killing of one Faizan, alias Fajji, in January. Faizan was allegedly killed by Amanullah’s elder brother, Mohammad Moin Qureshi, over a personal and financial dispute, officers said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) said Amanullah lived with his family in Gurudwara Mohalla in Maujpur. Crime team officials and forensic experts visited the spot and recovered multiple empty cartridges. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, officers said.