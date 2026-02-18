Months after Delhi govt started mapping its assets, data of 14,000 properties registered

Nearly three months after the Delhi government kickstarted the process to record details of the properties that it owns in the Capital on the Delhi Asset Management Information System (DAMIS), a centralised database, the data of around 14,000 properties has already been uploaded by various departments, The Indian Express has learnt. The process was launched to ascertain details such as whether the properties are lying vacant or have been encroached upon, said officials, adding that more entries are expected in the coming days as the exercise gathers pace.

Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, according to officials, asked all the heads of the department (HODs) at a meeting recently to complete the entries of their assets within 20 days. “A certificate to this effect should be submitted by all HODs,” said an official.

The Indian Express first reported about the government developing the portal, which is being operated by the IT department, in November last year.

Explaining about the importance of the initiative, officials said that the Delhi government owns a large number of land and properties and the records are currently maintained separately by different departments and agencies. The asset information, at present, is fragmented, and, in some cases, outdated, making it difficult to obtain a comprehensive overview of government assets, including their ownership, usage and present status. There are over 100 departments, offices, institutions and other entities that come under the Delhi government.

The platform ensures standardised records of assets in line with government norms, while dashboards and analytical tools support structured monitoring, said officials. The DAMIS allows departments and agencies to easily enter details of land parcels and properties, generate customised reports and use high-resolution satellite imagery to create Geographic Information System (GIS) based maps for spatial visualisation and analysis.

“To address the challenges of information gap and fragmentation of data, DAMIS has been developed as a centralised, updated, digital and GIS-enabled repository of all government owned land and properties,” said another senior government official.

The official added, “The IT department of the Delhi government has received nearly 14,000 entries of details of assets owned by various Delhi government departments. Almost all the departments have submitted their entries, the remaining few are in the process. The cycle will soon be completed.”

“The entries have been largely received from MCD, Public Works Department, Transport, Education, and Health departments. Using these details, the IT department puts out department-wise status. The details are going to be very useful as the government will have compiled records of land and properties it owns at one place. So, if the government has plans to construct a school, hospital, or a dispensary, it does not have to worry about the land availability…the information is a click away.” Officials said that the Delhi government has tasked the district administrations for identification of suitable land for Mini-Secretariat too..

Departments were also asked to submit details on type of ownership (acquired, transferred, leased, or freehold), and the current status of the asset (in use, vacant, damaged, or under repairs), including its use (industrial, commercial, or residential), as per the master plan.

Further, departments have also been asked to submit the size of the land in square metres as per records and actual measurements, the year of construction and the type of construction. Encumbrance status—whether the land is free from encumbrance, encroached or under litigation—has been sought too. Details on the shape of the plot, demarcation status, road connectivity or distance from the nearest road, custodian of the land, and any proposed development plans have also been requested, officials said. Also, officials said, action will be taken against encroachment wherever needed once the data is updated.