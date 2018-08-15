Month on, police arrest three in Dadri ‘revenge’ shootings

Police said the two men have been charged with attempt to murder and charges under the Arms Act. Police said the two men have been charged with attempt to murder and charges under the Arms Act.

For over a month, Dadri in Greater Noida has witnessed a series of shootings of similar nature— with five men receiving bullet injuries during the incidents.

On Tuesday, police arrested three men in connection with the cases and said they were carried out as an act of revenge for a fight that had taken place in the last week of June.

Police said they had arrested Abhishek, Manish and a minor from Dadri, and seized a country-made gun, a pistol and the motorbike that they used to carry out the shootings. Police said the two men have been charged with attempt to murder and charges under the Arms Act.

According to police, the modus operandi of all four shooting incidents was similar — they took place after 9 pm, when two or three men on a bike would shoot their targets in the hip and speed away.

The incidents had taken place on July 10, 12, 22 and August 9. In the July 22 shooting, two men were injured while a third escaped unhurt, and one person was injured in each of the other incidents.

According to police, Abhishek had gone to a meat shop in a Muslim majority settlement near GD road in Dadri, where he got into a quarrel with some people. It escalated and a group of people allegedly assaulted him, said police.

“To avenge his apparent humiliation, Abhishek and his accomplices wandered the area at night and shot at people,” CO, Dadri, Nishank Sharma said.

“From what we know so far, there was no intention to kill anyone. The shootings were done as a manner of intimidation and reprimand,” said SHO, Dadri, Ram Sen Singh.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App