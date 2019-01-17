Month on, few leads on missing J&K student

The 23-year-old Kashmiri student from a Noida university who disappeared more than a month ago continues to remain missing, police said. With his mobile phone’s last known location pointing to Ludhiana on December 13, police said they are waiting for a report from the Punjab Police on CCTV footage of his possible locations.

Basit Hassan, a final-year BBA student of Asia Business School in Noida’s Sector 125, had gone missing on December 12.

“During investigation, we found discrepancies in his last location. After he reportedly disappeared on the evening of December 12, his mobile phone last showed a location in Ludhiana at 10 am the following day. But on the same morning at 8 am, he made a card transaction at an ATM in Amritsar. While the distance between the two cities is around two hours, Ludhiana comes before Amritsar, assuming one is travelling from Delhi. We are investigating further,” said a police officer from the Expressway police station, adding that they are not ruling out the possibility that his card may have been stolen.

Police also looked into his bank statements, and found that his father Naseerul had transferred Rs 1,030 to his account after he requested money to buy a track suit. The total amount in his account was Rs 1,600, before Rs 1,000 was withdrawn from the Amritsar ATM on December 13.

While ascertaining if he purchased a train ticket to either of these places, police said they did not find his name in online or offline IRCTC forms. “We cannot rule out if he travelled without a train ticket or purchased a general ticket,” said the officer.

Prior to his disappearance, police claimed Basit vacated his rented accommodation in Sector 126 after clearing all dues. On December 12, he had visited his uncle who is an Imam at a Chandni Chowk mosque. He stayed there for a couple of hours and left, claiming he had to study for exams that had started a week ago, police claimed.

Police said Basit had befriended a woman during a 15-day trip to Indonesia last year. They have noted down his passport number to check if he took a trip abroad.

Back at Basit’s home in Banipura, the family remains worried. “Our father is also a policeman posted in Pulwama. He has taken a month’s leave to find him. Basit has not established contact with us since last month. We are waiting to hear for him and we pray he is safe,” said his sister Raziya. The family said they will also approach Delhi Police to intensify the search.