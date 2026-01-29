Month-long Festival begins on February 1 | Unique art district turns 10: Come February, LAD will become a living canvas

The monthlong Lodhi Art Festival beginning February 1 will celebrate 10 years of India’s first public art district, conceived and brought to life in 2015-16 by the nonprofit St+art India Foundation.

Written by: Vandana Kalra
4 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Lodhi Art District (LAD), Khanna Market, Meherchand Market, French artist Nicolas Barrome Forgues, Lodhi Art Festival, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsMural by Vayeda Brothers at Lodhi Art District. (Express)
Make us preferred source on Google

Lodhi Art District (LAD), the patch of Lodhi Colony between Khanna Market and Meherchand Market, will literally come alive next month. Ten cycle rickshaws – each transformed into pieces of mobile artwork by five artists – will roll along the tree-lined streets, spreading colour and stories throughout the district.

An inflatable installation by the French artist Nicolas Barrome Forgues will depict a blooming garden full of surreal flowers. A series of walkthroughs and site-responsive performances will activate the area, while new murals will add fresh layers and narratives to its walls.

The monthlong Lodhi Art Festival beginning February 1 will celebrate 10 years of India’s first public art district, conceived and brought to life in 2015-16 by the nonprofit St+art India Foundation.

“We wanted to bring some freshness with newer works and also have talks, performances, and workshops to interact directly with the public,” Arjun Bahl, co-founder of St+art India, said about the festival, curated around the concept of “Dilate All Art Spaces”.

LAD, which began in 2015 with three murals and an ambition to transform the largely residential neighbourhood into an art district, is home to more than 60 murals today.

“We had done a lot of work across Delhi earlier, but we wanted a concentrated area where people could experience the artworks. An open, non-gated, pedestrian-friendly colony with beautiful courtyards and near-homogeneous walls, Lodi Colony was the perfect canvas for us,” Bahl said.

“As the first art district, this is also where our learnings emerged, shaping the creation of other art districts across the country.”

Story continues below this ad

More than 100 Indian and international artists have created murals and participated in performative interventions across the neighbourhood so far. Six new murals will be created during the festival.

Argentinian Elian Chali’s anamorphic mural moves from the façade into interior staircases, blurring the boundaries between the outside and the inside to reflect on questions of access, gender, and disability.

The Spaniard Suso33 will collaborate with Indian artists Tarini Sethi and Ishaan Bharat on a mural drawing on the visual histories of the two countries.

JuMu from Germany will weave Latin American, Peruvian, and Indian references into an immersive world in which myth and everyday life converge, while Pener from Poland will develop a large-scale abstract mural.

Story continues below this ad

Thirteen-year-old specially-abled artist Ram Sangchoju will travel from Tippi in Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi to collaborate with Svabhu Kohli on a mural rooted in observation, ecology and alternative ways of seeing, which will also be shaped by Sangchoju’s relationship with the forests and the Pakke Tiger Reserve.

The festival will also celebrate the legacy of Hanif Kureshi, co-founder of St+art India Foundation, who passed away in September 2024 after a long battle with cancer.

British artist Raissa Pardini’s typographic mural will bring to life a design conceived in collaboration with Kureshi. Reflecting on water conservation through the visual language of stepwells, storage systems and Delhi’s vernacular signage, the work merges contemporary graphic design with hand-painted traditions.

The festival will end on February 28, but the public engagement – through the painted rickshaws, for instance – will continue.

Story continues below this ad

“The idea of an art district was also to think about how our cities can become more walkable. Lodhi Colony has always been pedestrian-friendly, and over the years we noticed how rickshaws in the area began offering informal art tours. So we decided to work closely with them, listening to their concerns, painting some of the rickshaws, and also collaborating with some of the drivers so they could share more informed narratives with visitors, while also bringing their own perspectives,” Bahl said.

 

Vandana Kalra
Vandana Kalra

Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice. With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India. Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale. She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters. Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory. The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions. Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović). Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India: 1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival "At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors. "Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers. "At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025). "Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention. 2. M.F. Husain & Modernism "Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum. "Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025). 3. Art Market & Records "Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million. "All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025). "What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork. 4. Art Education & History "Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025). "A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art. Signature Beats Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Just weeks ago, political circles were abuzz with speculation that the two sides — divided since Ajit Pawar’s dramatic 2023 breakaway to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government — were inching toward a family and political reunion.
After Ajit Pawar’s death, the big if: what a united NCP could have meant
Arijit Singh
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
Advertisement