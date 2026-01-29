Month-long Festival begins on February 1 | Unique art district turns 10: Come February, LAD will become a living canvas

Lodhi Art District (LAD), the patch of Lodhi Colony between Khanna Market and Meherchand Market, will literally come alive next month. Ten cycle rickshaws – each transformed into pieces of mobile artwork by five artists – will roll along the tree-lined streets, spreading colour and stories throughout the district.

An inflatable installation by the French artist Nicolas Barrome Forgues will depict a blooming garden full of surreal flowers. A series of walkthroughs and site-responsive performances will activate the area, while new murals will add fresh layers and narratives to its walls.

The monthlong Lodhi Art Festival beginning February 1 will celebrate 10 years of India’s first public art district, conceived and brought to life in 2015-16 by the nonprofit St+art India Foundation.

“We wanted to bring some freshness with newer works and also have talks, performances, and workshops to interact directly with the public,” Arjun Bahl, co-founder of St+art India, said about the festival, curated around the concept of “Dilate All Art Spaces”.

LAD, which began in 2015 with three murals and an ambition to transform the largely residential neighbourhood into an art district, is home to more than 60 murals today.

“We had done a lot of work across Delhi earlier, but we wanted a concentrated area where people could experience the artworks. An open, non-gated, pedestrian-friendly colony with beautiful courtyards and near-homogeneous walls, Lodi Colony was the perfect canvas for us,” Bahl said.

“As the first art district, this is also where our learnings emerged, shaping the creation of other art districts across the country.”

More than 100 Indian and international artists have created murals and participated in performative interventions across the neighbourhood so far. Six new murals will be created during the festival.

Argentinian Elian Chali’s anamorphic mural moves from the façade into interior staircases, blurring the boundaries between the outside and the inside to reflect on questions of access, gender, and disability.

The Spaniard Suso33 will collaborate with Indian artists Tarini Sethi and Ishaan Bharat on a mural drawing on the visual histories of the two countries.

JuMu from Germany will weave Latin American, Peruvian, and Indian references into an immersive world in which myth and everyday life converge, while Pener from Poland will develop a large-scale abstract mural.

Thirteen-year-old specially-abled artist Ram Sangchoju will travel from Tippi in Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi to collaborate with Svabhu Kohli on a mural rooted in observation, ecology and alternative ways of seeing, which will also be shaped by Sangchoju’s relationship with the forests and the Pakke Tiger Reserve.

The festival will also celebrate the legacy of Hanif Kureshi, co-founder of St+art India Foundation, who passed away in September 2024 after a long battle with cancer.

British artist Raissa Pardini’s typographic mural will bring to life a design conceived in collaboration with Kureshi. Reflecting on water conservation through the visual language of stepwells, storage systems and Delhi’s vernacular signage, the work merges contemporary graphic design with hand-painted traditions.

The festival will end on February 28, but the public engagement – through the painted rickshaws, for instance – will continue.

“The idea of an art district was also to think about how our cities can become more walkable. Lodhi Colony has always been pedestrian-friendly, and over the years we noticed how rickshaws in the area began offering informal art tours. So we decided to work closely with them, listening to their concerns, painting some of the rickshaws, and also collaborating with some of the drivers so they could share more informed narratives with visitors, while also bringing their own perspectives,” Bahl said.