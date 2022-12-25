Month after murder of Ghaziabad senior citizens, police arrest 2 men, apprehend juvenile

A month after a senior citizen couple in Ghaziabad’s Loni were murdered, police Saturday arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with their death.

Family members had found the 65-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife strangled to death on the morning of November 22. Police said the motive for the murder was financial as the accused were aware that the couple had a scrap business. A fourth accused is currently absconding in the case.

According to DCP (Rural) Iraj Raja, police had narrowed down the suspects using human intelligence and informants. They were caught once police had found out they had been in the area at the time of the murder. While no criminal history has been found so far, police are looking into their native place in Bihar for any prior crimes they might have committed.

He said, “The juvenile had planned the whole incident. He had come before to sell iron on a few occasions and knew that the couple had a scrap business. They had gone there on the pretext of selling scrap around 4 am and planned to murder them and steal the money.”

Police said the juvenile knocked on the door, and the woman had responded. When she came out, she was murdered first. Her husband, who was sleeping inside, was strangled next. The accused then fled after stealing about Rs 50,000, a silver chain which belonged to the man, and a mobile phone.

The chain and phone have been recovered by police, along with a sum of Rs 12,000. The case has been registered under sections relating to murder, robbery, and criminal conspiracy, said police.