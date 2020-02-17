Month after Jamia admin filed police complaint, no FIR

During a protest outside Jamia campus in December. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) During a protest outside Jamia campus in December. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A month after students gheraoed the Jamia V-C office, the university had filed a police complaint against “brutal action” of “unruly policemen” who beat students and damaged university property. Police, however, are yet to register an FIR in the matter.

A Delhi court had also directed Delhi Police to file an action taken report (ATR) by March 16 on a plea filed by the university, stating whether any action has been taken on the complaint by the varsity administration to lodge an FIR.

Md Mustafa (left) and Minhajuddin, two of the students injured in the police action in the Jamia library. (Pictures by Gajendra Yadav) Md Mustafa (left) and Minhajuddin, two of the students injured in the police action in the Jamia library. (Pictures by Gajendra Yadav)

University officials had alleged that police “illegally” entered campus and attacked students with teargas shells, lathis and also opened fire. The plea filed by the university registrar, also alleged that police broke open the mosque and vandalised it while people were offering their prayers and man-handled the Imam.

In their complaint, the university sought an FIR against police under IPC sections 295 (defiling place of worship), 297 (trespassing on burial places), 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). University sources said due to the defacement, the authorities faced a loss of Rs 2.5 crore.

Police have registered two FIRs — one at New Friends Colony and another at Jamia Nagar — against protesters for damaging public property and rioting. According to police, the case is with the special investigation team, crime branch, which is scanning the videos and investigating the matter.

