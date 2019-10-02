Delhi: Month after amended Motor Vehicle Act, city sees drop in traffic fines

A month after the amended Motor Vehicles Act came into force, the number of challans issued for traffic violations have dropped in the city.

A comparative analysis done by the Delhi Traffic Police shows that there is a difference of 3,50,898 challans — amounting to 66% — between the challans recorded in September last year and the same month this year.

According to the analysis, the number of cases recorded in September last year was 5,24,819, whereas that in the same month this year was recorded at 1,73,921.

Anil Mittal, Additional DCP (PRO), said, “The drop in challans is due to cases being sent to the court. The impounding power has not been given to police so far, and magistrates are handling the cases. Also, we have focused on strict regulation and improved compliance along with effective enforcement.”

The amended Act, which came into effect on September 1, imposes stricter penalties to ensure road safety. While the fine for not wearing a helmet was Rs 100 earlier, now it is Rs 2,000. A driver can lose his licence for three months.

According to the report, there has been a major decline in cases of riding two-wheelers without helmets in the city. About 21,154 cases were registered last month for the violation, whereas more than 1,04,522 cases were registered in September 2018.

However, there cases where drivers were caught without pollution certificates have been on the rise. The data suggested an increase of 75% of such cases, with 13,659 cases being registered for the violation in September this year.

Instances of people being challaned for driving without a licence have increased by 6,409 as compared to last year. The penalty for not having a licence under new rules is Rs 5,000.

The analysis included cases of speeding, driving without licence, drink driving, driving without helmets and pollution certificates from districts across the city. Records of fatal road accidents have not been included in the list.