Monsoon yet to reach Delhi, IMD to confirm onset date

The southwest monsoon has not yet reached Delhi, and has missed its ‘normal’ onset date in the city – June 27. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is yet to confirm when the monsoon might reach the national capital.

Asked if there were any updates on when the monsoon might hit Delhi, IMD senior scientist R K Jenamani said there were none, but the IMD is monitoring the conditions and an update is likely to come on Tuesday.

The onset of the monsoon in the national capital was delayed last year, when the IMD declared that it had reached the city on July 13, two weeks past the ‘normal’ date. In 2020, it hit the city a little earlier, on June 25. The southwest monsoon hit the national capital in the first week of July in 2019, 2017 and 2016 as well.

On Monday, the IMD said the southwest monsoon had advanced into most parts of the Arabian Sea and Gujarat on Monday. The IMD has also issued a forecast for when the monsoon might reach other parts of northwest India. “Conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into remaining parts of the Arabian Sea, Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during the next three to four days,” the IMD said in a release issued on Monday.

Though the monsoon has missed its date, an east-west trough over North India and moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are likely to bring light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers to Delhi on June 29 and 30. With rainfall in the forecast, the maximum temperature could fall to around 35 degrees on June 30. Cloudy skies and light rainfall are also on the forecast for July 1, while very light rainfall is likely on July 2 and 3.

The city witnessed another sultry day on Monday, when the maximum temperature was 40.9 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. Humidity remained high reaching a maximum of 72% over the past 24 hours, going by an IMD bulletin issued Monday evening. The highest maximum temperature recorded on Monday in the city was 42.1 degrees at Najafgarh. There has not been much respite from the heat at night, with the minimum temperature settling at 29.4 degrees early on Monday – two degrees above the normal for this time of the year.