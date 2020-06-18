Monsoon to hit Delhi on Monday, a week early; IMD forecasts normal rainfall for northwest India

Monsoon usually hits Delhi by June 29. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Monsoon usually hits Delhi by June 29. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Monsoon is set to arrive in the Capital next week, almost a week early, the India Meteorological Department said Wednesday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre IMD, said moisture-laden winds are expected to cover Delhi, and parts of Rajasthan and Haryana on Monday and Tuesday.

Monsoon usually hits Delhi by June 29.

“With the formation of a low-pressure system over West Bengal on June 19 and 20, and its movement towards south west Uttar Pradesh, conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of monsoon over west UP and rest of Northwest India. Monsoon is likely to cover most parts of Northwest India between June 21 and June 25. It is likely to cover Western UP and Uttarakhand between June 21 and 22, Northeast Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana and Delhi between June 22 and June 23,” he said.

The IMD has forecast normal rainfall (around 103 per cent) for northwest India this year.

Srivastava said Delhi will not see rain on Thursday or Friday.

On Wednesday, the city saw a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. The minimum was recorded at 29.5, also two degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius till Monday, when IMD forecasts it will drop to 38 degrees Celsius as rain hits the city. A light drizzle is also expected over the weekend.

Delhi saw a harsh summer this year with heat breaking an 18-year record in May. The maximum temperature was recorded at 46 degrees Celsius on May 26 – the highest since May 2002. Delhi’s all-time highest temperature for May on record is 47.2 degrees Celsius on May 29, 1944.

