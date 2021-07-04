Monsoon to elude Delhi for another five days: IMD

On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded as 26.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. (File)

Monsoon is expected to keep Delhi waiting for at least another five days, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. However, no heat wave has been forecast for the city over the next week.

Monsoon typically hits Delhi on June 27. While it was earlier forecast that monsoon rains could reach Delhi ahead of schedule, the wind system weakened. According to IMD officials, the monsoon is on its way to being delayed the longest since 2006, when it came on July 9. A delay beyond July 9 is also not ruled out, officials said.

On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded as 26.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The maximum during the day is expected to settle at 39 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the temperature ranged between 38.6 and 24.1 degrees Celsius, with the maximum two degrees above normal and the minimum four degrees below normal. Because of the high humidity (84 per cent) the day was uncomfortable.

IMD officials said that while monsoon is unlikely to cover the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western UP, Haryana and Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab over the next 5 days, scattered thunderstorm activity, with lightning and rain is expected over the region.

In Delhi, thunderstorm and lightning is expected on Monday and Wednesday, followed by light rain and thundershowers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 41 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.