As Delhi prepares for monsoon, precast stormwater drains to tackle waterlogging, reduce pollution in many parts

Eyeing a long-term solution to tackle waterlogging and flooding in the Capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) is set to mark a departure from “cast in-situ” drainage lines in several parts of the city. The department has decided to remodel and construct all stormwater drains using “precast” technology on straight roads, officials said. This will also help in reducing pollution, officials added, as the cast in-situ method involves building drains by digging up roads, often causing traffic congestion and contributing to pollution.

“In-cast situ technology not only takes time but also does not have a guaranteed validity. It has a three to four year lifetime. On the other hand, we have noticed that precast drains (which are factory-made) take less time to install and work is also completed early and it also has a 50-year guarantee,” said PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

He said the government has begun drainage remodelling work using pre-cast technology, starting with the Shalimar Bagh constituency, which also happens to be the constituency of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. “We have plans to expand this technology to the entire drainage network in the Capital…This will significantly enhance durability and efficiency,” said the Minister.

Under precast technology, factory-made drain blocks are brought to the site, where they are fitted into the excavated drainage line. This ensures better durability compared to cast in-situ drains, as the blocks are made from Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) produced in a factory before installation, officials said.

On the benefits of the precast drains, Singh said, “Using precast RCC drain technology enables faster construction, enhances durability, and improves stormwater flow capacity. Tenders have already been floated for several projects, and additional drain remodelling works are in the pipeline.”

The Minister further said waterlogging in several densely populated areas will decrease. “We have now made it mandatory for all the drain remodeling works to use precast drains,” he added.

Singh also highlighted that precast drains are only being installed on roads which are straight. “In-cast situ technology will be implemented at the curve points as precast drains don’t come in such shapes…This will also help us expedite work on time before the arrival of monsoon with a long term guarantee,” he added.

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The Minister underlined that all the drain lines in the city are being revamped as per the Drainage Master Plan 2025. Earlier this year, the government unveiled a new drainage master plan designed to meet the city’s drainage requirements over the next 30 years. The master plan has defined roles for all departments concerned, including PWD which has approximately 2,152 km of drain length under its jurisdiction.

Officials said there are around 77 waterlogging hotspots in the Capital, where PWD will take up drainage remodelling work. Some of the locations where current drainage improvement work is ongoing are Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg, Chhoturam Marg, Azadpur–Camp Chowk corridor, Sultanpuri, Rohini, Nangloi Road, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, among others.

In light of the upcoming monsoon season, by March-end, the government had also removed 14 lakh metric tonnes of silt from drains across the city. The target before the monsoon season is to clear 28 lakh metric tonnes in total.