Monsoon Session: AAP MP Sanjay Singh submits suspension notice over Pegasus spyware issue

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh submitted a notice on Monday seeking suspension of the pre-scheduled business for discussing the Pegasus spyware issue in the Upper House.

This comes a day after it came to light that that Israeli company NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 mobile phone numbers in India including that of two serving Ministers in the Narendra Modi government, three Opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, several journalists and business persons.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | PM Modi calls for ‘healthy discussions’ during session, Opposition plans to corner govt

The 26-day-long Monsoon session of the Parlimanent begins on Monday. Singh, one of the three AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, has served a notice under Rule 267 in this regard.

In his notice, Singh said the House should discuss the issue of snooping on journalists and opposition leaders using the spyware. “The ruling establishment is tapping the phones of reputed journalists and prominent names of various other walks of life. Their messages are being read…Hence, kindly suspend the prescheduled business listed for the day and discuss this grave issue,” Singh wrote to Rajya Sabha chairperson Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Meanwhile, AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann has moved an adjournment notice seeking suspension of other business in the Lower House to discuss the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three agricultural laws introduced by the Centre last year.