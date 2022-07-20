scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Monsoon Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi

In Mumbai, the meteorological department predicted cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 11:32:29 am
Monsoon Live Updates, Delhi rainsThe intensity of rainfall is set to increase from Wednesday onwards. (File)

Monsoon Live Updates, July 20: Delhi is likely to witness moderate rainfall on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department forecast. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in the Capital with a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. The intensity of rainfall is set to increase from Wednesday onwards and the weather could also bring the maximum temperature down to around 32 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

In Mumbai, the meteorological department predicted cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs. Today’s high tide at 4.55 am was 3.59 mtr and low tide at 10.34am was 1.91 mtr. The next high tide is predicted at 5 pm. The city recorded light rain of 11.6mm in the last 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “enhanced rainfall activity” over northwest India for two-three days. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, has recorded 189.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 201 mm since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Monsoon Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi; Watch this space for other monsoon related news from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kerala and other cities.

After a relatively dry June, the capital city logged 165.1 mm of precipitation against a normal of 126.9 in July so far.  But most of the rains in July came on the first day (117.2 mm). The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 30 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday.

However, other weather stations have recorded light to moderate rainfall on several occasions this month.

 

Meanwhile, in Kerala, authorities Saturday issued an alert to those residing along the banks of rivers in north and central Kerala as heavy rains continue to lash most parts of the State with certain dams nearing storage capacity. Quoting the weatherman, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said heavy rains would continue for the next five days and cautioned people living in hilly regions to remain vigilant. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an yellow alert to eight northern districts – Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). PTI

