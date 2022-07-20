Monsoon Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi

After a relatively dry June, the capital city logged 165.1 mm of precipitation against a normal of 126.9 in July so far. But most of the rains in July came on the first day (117.2 mm). The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 30 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday.

However, other weather stations have recorded light to moderate rainfall on several occasions this month.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, authorities Saturday issued an alert to those residing along the banks of rivers in north and central Kerala as heavy rains continue to lash most parts of the State with certain dams nearing storage capacity. Quoting the weatherman, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said heavy rains would continue for the next five days and cautioned people living in hilly regions to remain vigilant. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an yellow alert to eight northern districts – Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). PTI