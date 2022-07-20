Monsoon Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi

Monsoon Live Updates, July 20: Delhi is likely to witness moderate rainfall on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department forecast. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in the Capital with a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. The intensity of rainfall is set to increase from Wednesday onwards and the weather could also bring the maximum temperature down to around 32 degrees Celsius by Thursday.
In Mumbai, the meteorological department predicted cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs. Today’s high tide at 4.55 am was 3.59 mtr and low tide at 10.34am was 1.91 mtr. The next high tide is predicted at 5 pm. The city recorded light rain of 11.6mm in the last 24 hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “enhanced rainfall activity” over northwest India for two-three days. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, has recorded 189.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 201 mm since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.