Monsoon Live Updates: Landslide kills one in Shimla; at least four feared washed away after cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

Monsoon, Weather Live Updates Today: A landslide on the outskirts of Shimla city left a woman dead and two others critically injured Wednesday, a senior state disaster management official told PTI. At least four people have been feared washed away in a flash flood triggered by the cloud burst in Kullu district. Following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am, four to six people have been missing. A senior State Disaster Management official said that at least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Southwest Monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over coastal Maharashtra and overall west coast, which will bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next five days. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will also experience enhanced rainfall during the next few days.As per IMD’s latest weather forecasts, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra remain on ‘red’ alert (take action) till July 8. Goa, coastal Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also under ‘orange’ alert today. An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for July 9.
In Tuesday’s downpour in Maharashtra, Mumbai city alone recorded 69.41 per cent (594 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in just the first five days of the month. After a dry period in June, the city has recorded moderate to heavy rainfall since the start of this month. On three days this month, the city received over 100 mm rain. Meanwhile in Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka till Wednesday and said that Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada will receive moderate to heavy rainfall (15.6mm-115.5mm) on Tuesday and Wednesday.
As heavy rainfall continued to lash vast swathes of Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD issued an orange alert.
Water levels in the dams supplying water to Pune city are slowly rising after incessant rainfall in the catchment areas over the last two days. Authorities had been compelled to impose a water cut in Pune city after the water levels dropped due to deficit rainfall.
The storage in the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams has now increased to 3.67 TMC, from 2.96 TMC on Tuesday. The catchment areas are also likely to receive more rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall till the weekend. Read more
The all-India June rainfall this year was 152.3 mm against an average of 165.3 mm (based on 1971-2020 data). This is a deficit of 8 per cent and classified as normal rainfall (deviation within 10 per cent). The monsoon has, however, picked up this month. July is expected to bring widespread rainfall over various parts of the country.
June, in general: June accounts for 15 per cent of the season’s rainfall. As the first month of the southwest monsoon, it is usually marked by large-scale rainfall variations. This is mainly because the monsoon currents are getting established as the monsoon makes gradual progress over various regions of the country. Read more
After a day marked by deluge and waterlogging, Mumbaikars woke up to more heavy rain in the city and its suburbs on Wednesday. According to the weather department’s latest data, intense showers are expected in parts of the city today. Incessant and heavy rains across the city threw normal life out of gear on Tuesday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging at nearly 20 streets and locations, causing delay in local train services and disrupting vehicular traffic. With Tuesday’s downpour, Mumbai has recorded 69.41 per cent (594 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in just the first five days of the month.
Vigorous Southwest Monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over coastal Maharashtra and overall west coast, which will bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will also experience enhanced rainfall during the next few days.
For the first time, Maharashtra rainfall fell under the ‘normal’ category in this season. Since June 1, the state has received 227.9 mm of rain. Statistically, this is 12 per cent short of the state’s seasonal normal till July 5, but the IMD considers this deficit within the normal rainfall category. Read more
