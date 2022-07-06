scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Monsoon Live Updates: Landslide kills one in Shimla; at least four feared washed away after cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

India Monsoon Live, IMD weather news updates today 6 July : A senior State Disaster Management official told PTI that at least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 6, 2022 11:31:20 am
A senior State Disaster Management official said that at least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre. (Twitter/@ANI)

Monsoon, Weather Live Updates Today:  A landslide on the outskirts of Shimla city left a woman dead and two others critically injured Wednesday, a senior state disaster management official told PTI. At least four people have been feared washed away in a flash flood triggered by the cloud burst in Kullu district. Following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am, four to six people have been missing. A senior State Disaster Management official said that at least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Southwest Monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over coastal Maharashtra and overall west coast, which will bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next five days. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will also experience enhanced rainfall during the next few days.As per IMD’s latest weather forecasts, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra remain on ‘red’ alert (take action) till July 8. Goa, coastal Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also under ‘orange’ alert today. An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for July 9.

In Tuesday’s downpour in Maharashtra, Mumbai city alone recorded 69.41 per cent (594 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in just the first five days of the month. After a dry period in June, the city has recorded moderate to heavy rainfall since the start of this month. On three days this month, the city received over 100 mm rain. Meanwhile in Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka till Wednesday and said that Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada will receive moderate to heavy rainfall (15.6mm-115.5mm) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Live Blog

Monsoon in India Live Updates: Landslide kills one in Shimla; at least four feared washed away after cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu; States on alert as IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next four days; Follow live updates.

11:31 (IST)06 Jul 2022
IMD issues orange alert in Mumbai

As heavy rainfall continued to lash vast swathes of Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD issued an orange alert. 

11:25 (IST)06 Jul 2022
Pune: Water levels in 4 dams rise after continuous rains

Water levels in the dams supplying water to Pune city are slowly rising after incessant rainfall in the catchment areas over the last two days. Authorities had been compelled to impose a water cut in Pune city after the water levels dropped due to deficit rainfall.

The storage in the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams has now increased to 3.67 TMC, from 2.96 TMC on Tuesday. The catchment areas are also likely to receive more rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall till the weekend. Read more


11:16 (IST)06 Jul 2022
Watch | Debris blocks Badrinath highway after incessant rains
11:05 (IST)06 Jul 2022
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July

The all-India June rainfall this year was 152.3 mm against an average of 165.3 mm (based on 1971-2020 data). This is a deficit of 8 per cent and classified as normal rainfall (deviation within 10 per cent). The monsoon has, however, picked up this month. July is expected to bring widespread rainfall over various parts of the country.

June, in general: June accounts for 15 per cent of the season’s rainfall. As the first month of the southwest monsoon, it is usually marked by large-scale rainfall variations. This is mainly because the monsoon currents are getting established as the monsoon makes gradual progress over various regions of the country. Read more

10:56 (IST)06 Jul 2022
Intense showers expected in parts of city today

After a day marked by deluge and waterlogging, Mumbaikars woke up to more heavy rain in the city and its suburbs on Wednesday. According to the weather department’s latest data, intense showers are expected in parts of the city today. Incessant and heavy rains across the city threw normal life out of gear on Tuesday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging at nearly 20 streets and locations, causing delay in local train services and disrupting vehicular traffic. With Tuesday’s downpour, Mumbai has recorded 69.41 per cent (594 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in just the first five days of the month.

10:54 (IST)06 Jul 2022
Several states on alert as IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next four days

Vigorous Southwest Monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over coastal Maharashtra and overall west coast, which will bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will also experience enhanced rainfall during the next few days.

For the first time, Maharashtra rainfall fell under the ‘normal’ category in this season. Since June 1, the state has received 227.9 mm of rain. Statistically, this is 12 per cent short of the state’s seasonal normal till July 5, but the IMD considers this deficit within the normal rainfall category. Read more

10:52 (IST)06 Jul 2022
Landslide leaves woman dead in Himachal

A landslide on the outskirts of Shimla city left a woman dead and two others critically injured Wednesday, a senior state disaster management official told PTI. Shimla district emergency operations centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at Dhalli.

10:45 (IST)06 Jul 2022
Watch | Flash floods hit Kullu, several houses damaged
10:41 (IST)06 Jul 2022
Cloud burst in HP’s Kullu, at least 4 feared washed away

Close to four people have been feared washed away in a flash flood triggered by cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district Wednesday. Following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am, four to six people have been missing. A senior State Disaster Management official told PTI that at least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre. 

10:26 (IST)06 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest news weather, rain and monsoon updates from across the country. Stay tuned

