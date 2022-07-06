Monsoon Live Updates: Landslide kills one in Shimla; at least four feared washed away after cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

A senior State Disaster Management official said that at least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre. (Twitter/@ANI)

Monsoon, Weather Live Updates Today: A landslide on the outskirts of Shimla city left a woman dead and two others critically injured Wednesday, a senior state disaster management official told PTI. At least four people have been feared washed away in a flash flood triggered by the cloud burst in Kullu district. Following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am, four to six people have been missing. A senior State Disaster Management official said that at least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Southwest Monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over coastal Maharashtra and overall west coast, which will bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next five days. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will also experience enhanced rainfall during the next few days.As per IMD’s latest weather forecasts, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra remain on ‘red’ alert (take action) till July 8. Goa, coastal Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also under ‘orange’ alert today. An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for July 9.

In Tuesday’s downpour in Maharashtra, Mumbai city alone recorded 69.41 per cent (594 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in just the first five days of the month. After a dry period in June, the city has recorded moderate to heavy rainfall since the start of this month. On three days this month, the city received over 100 mm rain. Meanwhile in Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka till Wednesday and said that Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada will receive moderate to heavy rainfall (15.6mm-115.5mm) on Tuesday and Wednesday.