Monsoon delayed in Delhi, city to receive light rain on Tuesday: IMD

Light rain or thundershowers are forecast in Delhi on Tuesday evening, but the arrival of monsoon has been delayed by a few days in the city. (Express File Photo)

Light rain or thundershowers are forecast in Delhi on Tuesday evening, but the arrival of monsoon has been delayed by a few days in the city.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the progress of southwest monsoon over remaining parts of northwest India, including Delhi, is likely to be slow “due to approaching of mid-latitude westerly winds.”

Earlier, the IMD had announced that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi around June 15, about two weeks before its normal onset date, which is June 27.

However, Delhi is forecast to receive light rain on Tuesday and on Wednesday. Minimum temperature recorded in the early morning hours of Tuesday was 27.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum is forecast to be 38 degrees Celsius.

Mercury is forecast to dip to a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and a minimum of 26 degrees.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning with a reading of 97, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

It is forecast to remain in the satisfactory category on Wednesday and Thursday, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.